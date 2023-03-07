JetBlue Card Portfolio Gets a New Look and Even Better Benefits

Last week, JetBlue introduced newly designed cards and great new benefits for Cardmembers, including:

JetBlue Plus Card Holders Get Points Payback

Points Payback allows cardholders to redeem points for a statement credit and pay yourself back for purchases of $25 or more when made with the JetBlue Plus Card (maximum $1,000 per year).

Group A Boarding for Business Card Holders

Get settled (and get your stuff stowed) sooner with Group A boarding for Business Cardmembers and up to 4 eligible travel companions. Please note this applies to JetBlue-operated flights only.

More Ways to Mosaic

Cardmembers with a JetBlue Card or a JetBlue Rewards Card will be able to earn toward Mosaic status with every purchase.

60,000 Reasons to Smile

For a limited time, earn 60,000 bonus points after qualifying activities with the JetBlue Plus Card. Go to hellojetblue.com/resources/jetblue-card for more info.

Later this Spring, JetBlue will launch a major update to the TrueBlue loyalty program