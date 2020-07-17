JetBlue Airways signs American Airlines partnership

JetBlue Airways has signed a strategic partnership with American Airlines as both carriers seek to overcome the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair hope the deal will offer seamless connectivity for travellers in the north-east of the United States, as well as more choice for customers across complementary domestic and international networks.

The partnership includes an alliance agreement that proposes codeshare and loyalty benefits that will enhance offerings in New York and Boston.

As a result of the deal, American will launch international service from New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and to Athens (ATH), and JFK to Rio De Janeiro (GIG) will return as a daily seasonal route in winter 2021, in addition to continuing to serve popular long-haul destinations like London (LHR) and Madrid (MAD).

JetBlue will grow in greater New York City, adding flights at LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark (EWR), while also increasing its presence at JFK for seamless connections to American’s expanded international network.

“Pairing JetBlue’s domestic network with American’s international route map creates a new competitive choice in the north-east, where customers are longing for an alternative to the dominant network carriers,” said Joanna Geraghty, president, JetBlue.

“This partnership with American is the next step in our plan to accelerate our coronavirus recovery, get our crewmembers and our aircraft flying again, and fuel JetBlue’s growth into the future.”

JetBlue and American will begin a new codeshare relationship, giving customers seamless access to more destinations, including international service.

The codeshare will introduce JetBlue customers to more than 60 new routes operated by American and will introduce American’s customers to more than 130 new routes operated by JetBlue.

“This is an incredible opportunity for both of our airlines,” said American Airlines president Robert Isom.

“American has a strong history in the north-east, and we’re proud to partner with JetBlue as the latest chapter in that long history.

“Together, we can offer customers an industry-leading product in New York and Boston with more flights and more seats to more cities.”