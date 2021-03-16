Jet2 adds 50,000 new seats as summer demand booms

Jet2 has responded to a continued increase in demand for summer holidays this year by adding more flights and holidays to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

Customers travelling from Belfast International, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle Airports can now have more choice when it comes to booking.

The increase in capacity means more than 50,000 additional seats have gone on sale in direct response to demand for holidays in countries and destinations that have said they will welcome holidaymakers from the UK this summer.

In addition to that, data from Jet2holidays shows that bookings have jumped in response to destinations preparing to welcome holidaymakers from the UK.

This includes bookings to Cyprus jumping by 200 per cent on the back of an announcement by the deputy minister of tourism for Cyprus saying that holidaymakers from the UK who have been vaccinated will be able to travel to Cyprus this summer.

There has also been a spike in bookings to Greece, after the Greek tourism minister said that visitors are welcome if they have been vaccinated, have antibodies or have tested negative for coronavirus.

Ministers in other destinations including Turkey, Spain and Portugal have also spoken positively about reopening to overseas visitors this summer.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The number of customers booking flights and package holidays with us to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus tells us that many people want nothing more than to get away this summer.

“This demand is there, and as ever we are quick to respond to what our customers are telling us, making sure we take them from our rainy islands to their favourite holiday choices.”