JdV by Hyatt Brand Debuts in the Caribbean with Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana

Hyatt Hotels Corporation in collaboration with Grupo Martinon, have announced the opening of Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana, marking the debut of the JdV by Hyatt brand in the Caribbean. Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana joins Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio and invites guests to celebrate the joy of life in Punta Cana’s El Cortecito neighborhood, just steps from Los Corales Beach.

Situated 25 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana offers 66 eclectic guestrooms that embrace the local spirit with multifunctional amenities, such as 55-inch flat-screen HDTVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more. Guests may purchase an all-inclusive day pass to neighboring Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts, which include Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana for $60 USD and Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana for $50 USD. Day pass guests have full access to Los Corales Beach tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, restaurants and bars, and more.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of this milestone project and debut the JdV by Hyatt brand in the Caribbean,” said Juan Alejandro Sánchez, General Manager, Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana. “Following an extensive renovation, we look forward to welcoming business and leisure travelers to connect and live in the moment with endless opportunities to explore the local vibe – white sand and clear beaches included.”

Ambar Fusion Cuisine is the hotel’s signature restaurant, which combines island and international flavors with local ingredients to create an exceptional culinary experience, placing guests at the heart of the local culinary scene. The hotel’s pool bar, Bar Colón, offers a relaxing haven for guests to unwind with light bites and signature beverages while soaking in the views. The Royal Beach Lobby Bar provides the perfect meeting place for locals and visitors alike to indulge in curated cocktails, an evening bottle of wine, or casual coffee and tea options.

For board meetings, small business retreats, or anything in between, Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana provides two fully furnished boardrooms, each with 75’ flat-screen HDTVs, accommodating a total of 12-16 people. The hotel’s terrace also serves as an unconventional backdrop for intimate unions and celebrations of all kinds, sparking memorable moments by effortlessly bringing loved ones together. The hotel also offers a 24-hour fitness center and a tranquil pool with loungers.

Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana joins more than 55 hotels within the JdV by Hyatt brand globally, across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The hotel further expands Hyatt’s brand presence in the Punta Cana, joining 20 Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts in the destination.

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Royal Beach Hotel Punta Cana, from July 2 to September 30, 2025, as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. Terms apply.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.royalbeachhotelpuntacana.com.