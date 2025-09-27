Japan Airlines Celebrates Historic Win at IWSC 2025 as Tsurusora PREMIUM Earns Top Spirits Award

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. and its agricultural subsidiary, JAL Agriport Co., Ltd., have announced a historic milestone: for the first time, Japan Airlines has received recognition at one of the world’s three most prestigious liquor competitions. The company’s authentic sweet potato distilled spirit, Tsurusora PREMIUM, produced in collaboration with Kitaya Co., Ltd., captured the highest gold award in the spirits category at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2025.

Founded in 1969 and based in the United Kingdom, the IWSC is one of the most respected liquor competitions globally, drawing more than 12,000 entries from over 90 countries each year. Its stringent judging standards and international reputation make this recognition an extraordinary achievement for Japan Airlines and its agricultural ventures.

The Tsurusora shochu series is made with sweet potatoes grown at JAL Agriport’s farm in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture. Since its debut in 2019, the series has introduced four distinctive products: “Tsurusora,” “Tsurusora PREMIUM,” “Tsurusora 50/50,” and “Tsurusora UME.” These shochu varieties are served aboard Japan Airlines’ international business class flights, offered in airport lounges, and featured at DINING PORT Goryo Tsurusora, a restaurant showcasing both JAL Agriport’s produce and locally sourced ingredients from Narita. Among the lineup, “Tsurusora PREMIUM” impressed judges at IWSC 2025 with a remarkable score of 98 points, earning the coveted top gold distinction.

Kenichi Hanamasu, President and CEO of JAL Agriport, expressed pride in the recognition, noting that the award underscores the company’s mission to bring together aviation, agriculture, and community development. Japan Airlines and JAL Agriport remain committed to promoting sustainable farming and revitalizing local regions while highlighting Japan’s rich traditions of craftsmanship and hospitality.

With roots dating back over 200 years, Kitaya Co., Ltd. in Fukuoka continues to blend traditional sake and shochu-making artistry with modern innovation, partnering with JAL Agriport to elevate Japanese spirits to the global stage.

