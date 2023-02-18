James Beard Award-Winning Chef Greg Vernick’s Vernick Fish Pops Up at Four Seasons Hotel Miami

In a city heating up with best new restaurants to recommend, Four Seasons Hotel Miami is connecting its locale with a best-loved concept from further north along the Atlantic Ocean coast. Welcoming James Beard Award-winning Chef Greg Vernick, his Vernick Fish restaurant from Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center arrives for a two-night experience on March 17 and 18, 2023.

Cosmopolitan meets coastal as his contemporary American oyster bar concept settles in for the weekend within the setting of EDGE at Four Seasons. Ingredient-driven cooking paired with a love for global flavours results in an inventive menu of dishes ranging from fresh fish and shellfish to vegetable presentations. Taking a detailed, seasonal, and sustainable approach in small and large plate offerings, the four-course Vernick Fish Miami menu will bring new life to the favourite hallmarks of oyster bar fare.

“Our concepts share a love of quality and seasonality as well as cultural and coastal inspiration,” says Aaron Brooks, Executive Chef of EDGE at Four Seasons Hotel Miami. “We’re excited to welcome Vernick Fish to Miami and present this new experience for a memorable weekend together.”

After living in coastal cities and visiting many throughout his life – pivotal years in Boston, love of the Jersey shore, travels to the Pacific Northwest, Italy, and Spain – Chef Greg’s passion for seafood resulted in conception of Vernick Fish, many years in the making. This connection to the sea and sharing style are a perfect pairing for the Hotel’s exuberant Floridian style and Miami influence.

“Sharing our food with guests who may not have yet experienced what Vernick Fish offers is an opportunity we’re grateful for,” says Vernick. “Our team looks forward to visiting a city we’re all so fond of and connecting with Four Seasons Miami guests and neighbours. And maybe we’ll be able to tempt them to visit us in Philadelphia!”

Before dinner, or after, the social setting of EDGE Bar will showcase its new cocktail bar program soon to be introduced. A modern and seasonal approach to classic cocktails will illustrate how a progressive style of preparation and presentation can respect timeless recipes while bringing creativity to the forefront.

The four-course menu for Vernick Fish Miami is USD 150++ per person with optional beverage pairings. Reservations are available from 6:00 to 9:30 pm and can be made via OpenTable or by calling +1 (305) 381-3190.