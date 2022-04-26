Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism welcomes record number of British visitors

Minister of Tourism for Jamaica has welcomed the record number of British visitors who graced the island’s shores in February. The Minister, who was joined by Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange, made the announcement at the official launch of the island’s 60th anniversary of Independence under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.

“This record number of British nationals to Jamaica is a sign that the destination is well on its way to recovery. It also speaks to our assurance of a safe, seamless and authentic experience in Jamaica

Usually, we welcome around 15,000 British visitors monthly and this increase is a positive sign that we doing what we set out to do which is to recover well,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett made the announcement in front of an audience of 200 industry leaders and media at White City Studio in London on Monday (April 25). The event included a slew of performances from artists such as saxophonist Lascelles James, poet David Neita, queen of lovers rock Carroll Thompson and reggae talent Bitty McLean.

The country is on track to welcoming 200,000 British visitors by year end and total visitor count of 3.2million overall.

Minister Bartlett encouraged the Diaspora to go back to Jamaica to rediscover their heritage and enjoy the matchless experiences in the island.

Jamaica is considered as the World’s Leading Family Destination by World Travel Awards.