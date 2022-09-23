Jamaican Minister of Tourism discusses Japan Jamaica relationship

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett discussed the establishment of a Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and the strong Japan Jamaica relationship in a courtesy call with His Excellency Shunsuke TAKEI, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs, yesterday at his office in Tokyo.

Both Ministers highlighted the historic bilateral relationship that has existed between both countries since 1964, which represents 58 years of a partnership founded on mutual respect, common values, trust, and transparency.

The robust discussion touched on several high-level areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture, tourism, education, energy, health and several other areas that are important to their development agenda.



“I welcome the frequent high-level political engagements between our countries which has been an excellent way of maintaining the strong mutual commitment to enhance our partnership,” said Minister Bartlett.

His Excellency Shunsuke TAKEI thanked Minister Bartlett and the Government of Jamaica for the continued cooperation and said the year 2024 has been designated as the Japan- CARICOM Friendship Year that will see significant activity in the region. In confirming the mutually beneficial partnership he also highlighted Jamaica’s strong cultural assets, such as its renowned Blue Mountain coffee and reggae music which are widely loved by the Japanese.

Minister Bartlett pointed out that the tourism industry will be a big part of Jamaica’s efforts and beyond the immediate economic recovery, focus must be on long-term strategies to make the industry more resilient to various shocks.

“I believe that Japan, as one of the most resilience countries in the world, can develop even stronger ties in the field of tourism resilience with Jamaica. The establishment of a Satellite Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre would foster more discussions around resilience and resilience building,” said Minister Bartlett.

Established in 2018, the ultimate purpose of the Centre is to assist destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally. Currently there are Satellite Centres across the globe including Kenya, Canada and Jordan.