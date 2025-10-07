Jamaica Wins Big at World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala 2025

Jamaica has secured several prestigious awards on the international stage with the destination winning 45 major awards at the 2025 World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony, held on October 4 in St. Lucia. Jamaica captured 29 regional awards and 16 national prizes.

Jamaica was again named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 19th consecutive year with the Jamaica Tourist Board winning the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board award for the 17th year in a row. The country was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2025, with the Port of Ocho Rios being named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2025 and the Port of Montego Bay being named the Caribbean’s Leading Home Port 2025. Jamaica was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2025.

In lauding the remarkable achievement of destination Jamaica and its tourism stakeholders, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett said: “I am very pleased to see the hard work and dedication of the tourism team being recognised and rewarded internationally. It is truly heartening to see Jamaica consistently perform at a very high level despite the challenges faced by the destination in recent times. This performance is testament to the resilience and commitment of Destination Jamaica and our remarkable tourism stakeholders.”

Bartlett added that: “As we enter a new chapter in the development of tourism in Jamaica, as Minister I feel blessed to share in these achievements and encourage all our tourism players to build on this track record of outstanding performance as we continue to enhance our tourism product. Congratulations to the entire tourism team!”

In the accommodation sub-sector, Sandals Resorts International received several awards, being named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2025. Sandals Dunn’s River was named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2025. Similarly, Sandals Montego Bay was named the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025, while Sandals South Coast was named the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025. Sandals Negril was named Jamaica’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort 2025 and Sandals Royal Caribbean was named Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2025. Beaches Negril secured the award as Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2025.

Half Moon also walked away with two awards, securing the titles of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading Villa Resort 2025. Likewise, Princess Grand Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading New Resort 2025, while Princess Senses The Mangrove was named the Caribbean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2025.

GoldenEye was also among the big winners, securing the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort 2025 award, while GoldenEye Villa was named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2025.

Additionally, The Tryall Club was awarded the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences 2025. The Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 2025 awards both went to Malatai Villa. Round Hill Hotel & Villas won multiple awards, being named the Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading Luxury Resort 2025, while One-Bedroom Suite at Round Hill Hotel and Villas was named Jamaica’s Leading Hotel Suite 2025.

The Montego Bay Convention Centre retained the title of the Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre. Sangster International Airport, and Club Mobay at Sangster International Airport were named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport 2025 and the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge 2025 respectively.

One of the night’s biggest winners was GO! Jamaica Travel, taking home four awards, the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company 2025, Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator 2025, Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading Travel Agency 2025.

Island Routes walked away with the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2025 award. Chukka Caribbean Adventures won the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Experiences 2025 award, while Chukka Ocean Outpost was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2025. The Rose Hall Great House Tour was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2025.

Other winners on the night included Island Car Rentals which received the Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company 2025 and Jamaica’s Leading Car Rental Company 2025 awards.

Jamaica’s Leading Beach Resort 2025 award went to Excellence Oyster Bay and Strawberry Hill was named Jamaica’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2025. S Hotel Kingston copped the prize for Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel 2025, while S Hotel Montego Bay was awarded Jamaica’s Leading Hotel 2025. Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall was named Jamaica’s Leading Conference Hotel 2025.