Jamaica Tourism Enters Bold New Era with Visionary Leadership and Global Recognition

Jamaica’s tourism industry is charting a bold new course under the leadership of Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who has unveiled a fresh vision for inclusive, sustainable growth while celebrating record-breaking milestones and global acclaim.

Fresh from his reappointment for a fourth term, Minister Bartlett announced a transformative five-year strategy designed to ensure that more Jamaicans benefit from the nation’s most lucrative industry. Addressing the opening of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025 at Harmony Beach Park, he declared:

“This year is going to be a seminal year in which we are going to be seeing new approaches to tourism. Our mission is to create inclusive growth, a renaissance of tourism that ensures Jamaicans benefit directly from this elongated value chain.”

Vision 2030: Local First, Global Reach

Central to this new approach is the “Local First” policy, which will create legislative and regulatory frameworks to guarantee wider participation of Jamaicans in the sector. Minister Bartlett emphasized that the new era will be marked by serious growth, innovation, and sustainable development, ensuring that Jamaica is positioned to attract its share of the estimated 3 billion global travelers expected by 2045.

“Our job is to be right in the middle to say to them, there’s only one place to go, and that is Jamaica,” Bartlett affirmed.

Record Growth and Global Momentum

Since 2016, Jamaica’s tourism has expanded to historic levels, welcoming 2.9 million stopover visitors and 1.25 million cruise passengers in 2024, generating US$4.3 billion in earnings. Preliminary 2025 figures indicate another record-breaking year, underscoring the sector’s resilience and adaptability.

The Ministry is marking this momentum with a week of high-profile engagements, including JAPEX 2025, a one-day strategic retreat for senior tourism leaders, the World Tourism Day Youth Forum, and the Jamaica Bridal Expo, further cementing Jamaica’s reputation as the Caribbean’s premier destination.

Leadership Continuity and Renewal

Joining Minister Bartlett is newly appointed State Minister, Hon. Tova Hamilton, who brings fresh energy and deep industry knowledge, particularly in cruise tourism. Minister Bartlett also paid tribute to outgoing State Minister Hon. Delano Seiveright for his pivotal contributions to repositioning the industry, noting that his new role in Industry, Investment and Commerce will strengthen cross-sector linkages with tourism.

“This new dispensation of leadership underscores the Government’s commitment to continuity and renewal in tourism governance,” Bartlett said.

Jamaica Tourist Board Triumphs on the Global Stage

Adding to Jamaica’s pride, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has once again achieved global acclaim, winning multiple top honors at the 2024 World Travel Awards:

• World’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2024

• Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2024

• Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2024

• Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2024

These awards reinforce Jamaica’s standing as a world-class destination, celebrated for excellence, diversity, and unmatched hospitality.

For more on Jamaica’s award-winning experiences, visit visitjamaica.com