Jamaica shines at World Travel Awards Winners Day

Jamaica has claimed a number of top titles during the World Travel Awards Winners Day, celebrating with industry leaders at a special presentation in Dubai.

Among the top prizes presented was World’s Leading Cruise Destination.

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, was on hand to receive the trophy from sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive officer of DP World and the chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation.

The pair received plaudits earlier today at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The island also took prizes for World’s Leading Family Destination and World’s Leading Wedding Destination during the World Travel Awards Winners Day.

Also celebrating was GoldenEye, with the Fleming Villa honoured with the title of World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa, and Round Hill Hotel & Villas, which took the title of World’s Leading Villa Resort.

The latest victories come following a number of regional successes for the Caribbean island at the World Travel Awards earlier in the year.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website, or see a full list of winners visit here.