J Hotel Shanghai Tower Welcomes Global Travelers to a Cloud-Piercing Stay

As China’s inbound tourism continues to surge in 2025, J Hotel Shanghai Tower, the flagship luxury hotel of Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels, stands as a powerful symbol of Shanghai’s ascent on the global stage. Perched atop the Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and the third-tallest in the world, the hotel embodies a philosophy of delivering a once-in-a-lifetime stay at a one-of-a-kind destination, inviting travelers from around the world to discover Shanghai from an unparalleled vantage point – where refined hospitality meets architectural magnificence.

Elevated Living

Occupying floors 84 to 120 of the Shanghai Tower and soaring nearly 600 meters into the sky, J Hotel Shanghai Tower not only holds the city’s highest address but also offers guests a unique opportunity to live among the clouds, with Shanghai’s iconic skyline serving as a constantly evolving backdrop. Featuring 165 rooms, including 34 expansive suites ranging from 61 to 380 square meters, the hotel provides some of the city’s most spacious and elevated accommodations. From the Huangpu River to the Bund, and from the Oriental Pearl Tower to the far reaches of Pudong and Puxi, every room is embraced by the spiral of the Shanghai Tower, meaning no two views are the same. The city unfolds infinitely from every window, offering guests an immersive experience of Shanghai’s diverse and spectacular urban landscape.

Dining Among the Clouds

J Hotel Shanghai Tower features 7 distinctive restaurants and bars, each delivering a unique culinary journey complemented by breathtaking views of Shanghai’s skyline. Guests can indulge in diverse and exquisite cuisines in settings where artistic design meets luxurious comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT



Heavenly Jin Restaurant, located on the 120th floor of J Hotel Shanghai Tower, holds the Guinness World Record for the Highest Restaurant in a Building at 556.36 meters. Beneath a dazzling ceiling of ribbon-like crystal lights, diners enjoy masterfully crafted Huaiyang dishes by renowned chefs – a truly heavenly experience not to be missed.

For a tranquil taste of Japan, Kinnjyou Inaka Japanese Restaurant offers an atmosphere of serenity paired with authentic flavors. Jin Yan Chinese Restaurant delights with refined Chinese cuisine that celebrates the region’s culinary heritage. Centouno Italian Restaurant specializing in fresh and healthy southern Italian cuisine prepared with traditional cooking methods and presented with elegant flair. Meanwhile, the Lobby Lounge, Yi Lounge, and Café & Patisserie provide inviting spaces for casual drinks, light bites, and artisanal pastries, perfect for any moment of the day.

Skyline Serenity and Wellness

Perched on floors 84 and 85, J Hotel Shanghai Tower’s fitness center provides a sky-high sanctuary designed to rejuvenate body and mind. The Fitness Center is equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, a tranquil yoga room, and personalized wellness guidance. The highlight is the 160-meter skyline pool, where contemporary design meets subtle Chinese artistry, alongside a 130m2 viewing deck with panoramic city vistas. Whether swimming at sunrise or meditating under moonlight, guests are invited to experience unmatched serenity high above Shanghai.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower stands as a landmark achievement in China’s homegrown luxury hospitality, demonstrating how deeply rooted cultural elegance can shine confidently on the global stage. From curated artwork and architectural poetry to world-class service and culinary excellence – every detail is thoughtfully crafted to reimagine the art of welcoming the world.

For international guests seeking a truly elevated escape this travel season, J Hotel Shanghai Tower is pleased to offer an exclusive promotion available through December 31st, 2025. Guests booking room in advance or staying two nights or more can enjoy a special discount on the Flexible Rate, including daily breakfast for two, access to the Lobby Lounge, Executive Afternoon Tea for two at Yi Lounge, selected minibar soft drinks, and exclusive experience. For reservations and more details, please visit https://www.jhotel-shanghai.com/en/shanghai-luxury-hotel-offers/two-night-stay/