ITIC Tourism Investment Summit rescheduled to March

The International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) has announced that its upcoming ITIC Tourism Investment Summit will be rescheduled to March.

The event had been due to take place in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, this month.

The three-day event will highlight investment opportunities within central, eastern and south-east Europe.

However, due to the national parliamentary snap election being held in Bulgaria in October, ITIC has taken the decision to reschedule for March 20-21 next year.

Home to more than 20 per cent of the European Union’s population, the region has steadily been progressing up the value chain.

The region offers solid perspectives for domestic and inbound tourism due to its rich cultural history and distinctive landscapes.

Taleb Rifai, chairman of ITIC and former Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, said: “The economic development within central, eastern and south-east Europe over the last few years has been truly remarkable.

“Despite the ongoing challenges the region faces, there remains a great deal of investment opportunities due to its unique travel destinations.

“As the global economy and travel picks up again in the post-Covid-19 era, we are honoured to host the ITIC Tourism Investment Summit in Bulgaria in March.”

The summit promises to deliver an unrivalled combination of thought-provoking content, top-tier delegates, and extraordinary networking opportunities.

Image: Natalya Letunova/Unsplash