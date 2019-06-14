Investment in Romania pays off for Dubai Tourism

The Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing has reported a steady increase in tourism volumes from Romania, welcoming 29,670 overnight visitors in the first three months of 2019.

Underscoring a 24 per cent year-on-year increase when compared to the same period in 2018, the emirate and its diverse portfolio of attractions has experienced sustained interest and a steady uplift in the number of Romanian travellers choosing Dubai as their destination of choice.

Underpinned by Dubai Tourism’s efforts to create targeted and customised experiences for Romanian tourists, the emirate has established itself as a ‘must-visit’ destination by offering a variety of unique and iconic attractions to its target audience.

These attractions include the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

With an evolving market strategy that is well catered to the Romanian tourist profile, the department deploys a custom-market specific approach with targeted strategic activations, always-on marketing campaigns and ongoing trade and business partnerships with key industry players, keeping the city front of mind for these travellers.

Building on the city’s commitment to ensuring ease of accessibility for its key source markets, Dubai is only a short travel time away from Bucharest, and benefits from two direct daily flights between Dubai and the capital with flydubai.

Other direct flights between Dubai and Bucharest as well as Cluj-Napoca are available on Hungarian airline WizzAir.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Tourism, said, “We have seen sustained momentum from Romanian visitors as one of our key emerging source markets, with strong double-digit growth in overnight stays during the first quarter of the year.

“This growth is testament to the market specific approach we’ve adopted and the appeal of Dubai’s variety of attractions and experiences that cater to all ages.”