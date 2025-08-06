Introducing ME Lisbon: The Capital’s First Luxury Lifestyle Hotel

ME Lisbon marks the brand’s bold debut in Portugal, located at Marquês de Pombal, one of Lisbon’s most iconic and vibrant addresses

Wellness and gastronomy take centre stage, with indulgent treatments available at KORPO spa and the launch of two standout culinary concepts: Fismuler and Attiko

Refined living is showcased across 213 design-led rooms and suites, headlined by the Ultimate ME+ Suite — a spacious 107m² retreat boasting panoramic views of Lisbon and São Jorge Castle

Perfectly placed between Lisbon’s Avenida da Liberdade and the historic pulse of Marquês de Pombal, ME Lisbon marks the arrival of ME by Meliá in Portugal. With its bold character and lifestyle-driven spirit, the opening signals a new era of contemporary luxury in the city - one where culture, design, and social energy converge.Purpose-built from the ground up, ME Lisbon is a modern architectural statement, envisioned by the João Paciência studio, with interiors by Broadway Malyan. The aesthetic is elevated by a curated collection of contemporary Portuguese art, hand-selected by cultural visionary Guta Moura Guedes, featuring works by Fernanda Fragateiro, “Sunny” by Silva!, René Cruz Tavares, and others.

Throughout the space, jacaranda-inspired lilacs, sculptural ceramics, and immersive video installations echo the city’s creative energy and luminous light.Across 213 rooms and suites, ME Lisbon delivers a layered experience of comfort, character, and sweeping views - from treetop vistas over Eduardo VII Park to the São Jorge Castle and the Tagus River. At its pinnacle stands the Ultimate ME+ Suite, a 107m² sanctuary offering exclusive ME+ services and uninterrupted access to Lisbon’s skyline.ME Lisbon is a cultural beacon for both residents and global travellers alike, with an artistic and social calendar that celebrates art, music, fashion and innovation. In partnership with events such as ARCO Lisboa, and Lisbon Design Week, ME Lisbon brings its spaces to life - from a soaring six-metre-high lobby to the vibrant rooftop terrace.At the heart of the experience is a gastronomic duo set to elevate Lisbon’s culinary landscape.

On the ground floor, fismuler - by Spain’s acclaimed Familia La Ancha - serves elevated, seasonal cuisine in a relaxed, Nordic-inspired setting. Above, attiko by Sunset Hospitality transforms the rooftop into a pan-Asian fine dining playground, where world-renowned chef Moon crafts a menu as vibrant as the surrounding cityscape. With its signature cocktails, electric atmosphere, and unrivalled castle views, the Attiko Rooftop Pool Bar is poised to become Lisbon’s new social landmark.For those seeking calm amid the hustle and bustle of the city, KORPO Spa offers a sensory escape with a heated indoor pool, Turkish bath, dry sauna, and treatments powered by Thalion and Scens.

A 24/7 Technogym studio caters to guests who never want to miss a beat.“Lisbon is a city of stories, creativity, and reinvention - a perfect match for the spirit of ME by Meliá,” says Gonçalo Gonçalves, General Manager of ME Lisbon. “With ME Lisbon, we’ve created not just a hotel, but a new cultural landmark that brings together architecture, design, gastronomy, and lifestyle in one magnetic destination.“From curated in-room vinyl selections to art-filled corridors and bespoke local experiences, ME Lisbon invites guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of Portugal’s capital - where every stay is a statement, and every moment is unmistakably ME.