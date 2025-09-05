International Luxury Hotel Association Announces 16th Annual INSPIRE Conferences

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) invites the global luxury hospitality community to gather at its annual INSPIRE conferences, the leading global B2B events for luxury hospitality leaders. Now in its 16th year, INSPIRE will host two dynamic gatherings in 2024: Prague, November 12–13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank, and Las Vegas, December 10–11 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Brought to you by the ILHA, INSPIRE is the #1 event for luxury hospitality professionals, bringing together over 1,400 attendees worldwide. As Alex Sogno of Global Asset Solutions puts it, “The world’s leaders in luxury hospitality meet once a year. This is it.”

Two Flagship Global Events

INSPIRE Europe (15th Edition) – Prague, Nov. 12–13

400+ attendees

60+ speakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Panels include Residential Development: Maximizing Returns, 2025 and Beyond featuring leaders from Aston Martin Lagonda, Nobu Hospitality, Long & Foster Commercial, Mereha and Third-Party Hotel Management: Investment, Agility, and Growth with executives from Sofitel, Emblems Global & Luxe Europe, Cedar Capital Partners, Aimbridge EMEA, HVS, and Cushman & Wakefield.

INSPIRE USA (16th Edition) – Las Vegas, Dec. 10–11

1,000+ attendees

120+ speakers

Featured sessions include Boardroom Perspectives: Turning Headwinds into Opportunity with executives from Horwath International, JLL, Driftwood Capital, Glencove Capital, JF Capital, and How the Longevity Economy is Transforming Luxury Hospitality with leaders from Sensei, Canyon Ranch, and The Estate.

Themes & Opportunities

The INSPIRE conferences will cover the critical trends shaping luxury hospitality: innovation, culture, wellness, technology, development, and investment. Attendees will benefit from deal-making, curated networking, and exhibition opportunities with the world’s top hoteliers, asset managers, investors, developers, and owners.

Sponsors & Partners

The events are made possible through the support of leading partners including ENCORE, Avendra International, WorldHotels, WorldVue, Amadeus, Ecolab, ADA Cosmetics, Onity, and many more.

Secure Your Spot

Registration is now open. Save 25% with summer savings by registering today at inspire.ilha.org