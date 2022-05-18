InterContinental brand to debut in Crete

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce the signing of InterContinental Resort Crete – marking the luxury brand’s debut on the Greek island.

Set to open in spring 2023, IHG is developing this unique hotel in partnership with Henderson Park, the private equity real estate firm, and Hines, the international real estate firm.

InterContinental Resort Crete will feature 205 guest rooms, all boasting private verandas – and half featuring private jacuzzies – as guests are offered the brand’s signature slice of InterContinental life while enjoying their stay in one of Europe’s leading resort destinations.

Providing idyllic views over Mirabello Bay, the hotel may be directly accessed from a seafront promenade, making it the only property in Agios Nikolaos to offer such great accessibility to its guests. It is ideally located less than an hour’s drive from Crete’s capital Heraklion, and Heraklion International Airport.

Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “InterContinental is the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand and has been renowned by guests as the epitome of luxury hotel experience for the past 75 years. We are delighted to be partnering with Henderson Park and Hines to introduce the brand in Crete and look forward to bringing our shared vision to life.

“InterContinental Resort Crete is the latest in a series of signings by IHG in Europe over the past 12 months that perfectly illustrate the strength and popularity of the InterContinental brand. Exciting new properties in locations including Ankara in Turkey, Baku in Azerbaijan and Canj in Montenegro have expanded our luxury footprint in the region. We’re also delighted to announce a 20-year extension of our agreement with InterContinental Athens. It’s going to be a great year ahead, and we look forward to more growth to come in 2022 and beyond.”

Philippe Couturier, Managing Director at Henderson Park, said: “Our success in attracting the InterContinental brand, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel names, to commit to this resort in Crete is a strong endorsement for its quality and appeal, as well as the huge potential we believed it offered from the outset. InterContinental Resort Crete is an exciting addition to Henderson Park and Hines’ Greek hospitality portfolio, and we hope that this agreement will mark just the first stage of building a rewarding long-term relationship with IHG at this exceptional property.”

Paul Gomopoulos, Senior Managing Director and Country Head of Hines in Greece added: “We’re proud to be working with IHG Hotels & Resorts on this truly unique property. Our joint venture has established a strong track record in the Greek hospitality market, and we are delighted to partner with IHG and look forward to harnessing the power of its global enterprise and utilising its market-leading expertise.

“With a prime location and unrivalled facilities, InterContinental Resort Crete will be the first choice of guests seeking a luxury stay on the island. There are many exciting developments planned for Crete, and we’re confident that our new hotel will be at the heart of the island.”

The interior of InterContinental Resort Crete is inspired by elements of the sea, air and rock, and enriched with local history, materials and craft, offering guests the ultimate combination of peace and relaxation. The entrance lobby, lounge and reception will feature an exposed rock face lit from above by a water-filled skylight, drawing from the island’s scenic coastal character.

When it comes to relaxing, the hotel will offer something for every guest with four restaurants, three bars and a range of facilities including a pool terrace, indoor spa, infinity pool deck and rooftop pool. There will also be a wellness and fitness leisure centre, while those looking to work can visit the extensive, fully equipped range of meeting spaces.

Crete is one of Greece’s leading destinations with more than six million visitors thanks to its picturesque beaches, pristine natural beauty, exquisite cuisine and thousands of years of culture and history, including Minoan Era sites such as the Knossos Palace.

Crete is nominated as Europe’s Leading Island Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.