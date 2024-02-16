MURU Opens at the Prestigious Waldorf Astoria West Bay Doha

The glittering lights of Doha’s skyline were outshone last night as the grand opening party for MURU, the latest hotspot in town, unfolded at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay. The event was nothing short of a spectacle, with gastronomes converging to celebrate this much-anticipated launch and taste the epicurean delights.

MURU, a unique dining concept by Chef Mauro Colagreco, set in the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay. MURU, meaning “seed,” symbolizes the inception and perpetual cycle of ecosystems, embodying the essence of life and interconnectedness.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by the opulent façade of the Waldorf Astoria, a fitting setting for an evening destined to be etched into the annals of Doha’s social scene.

“I celebrate the power of nature every day. Our cuisine is alchemical. It unites all four elements, their forces, to fuel us with harmony, vibrance and joy. Muru, the “seed”, represents the origin of life and we hope our guests will come and celebrate theirs with us! Welcome to MURU!” – SAYS CHEF MAURO COLAGRECO”

MURU, a fusion of chic design, culinary excellence, and unparalleled hospitality, pulled out all the stops to ensure that its inaugural event would be one to remember. From the moment guests stepped through the doors, they were enveloped in an ambiance of luxury and sophistication.

MURU is a celebration of the four life-giving elements: fire, water, earth, and air. These elements are masterfully incorporated into both the menu and the interior design, offering a holistic dining experience that transcends the ordinary. Under Chef Mauro Colagreco’s expert guidance, the menu at MURU is a tribute to the elemental forces of nature, while the restaurant’s ambiance mirrors these themes, creating an immersive environment that honours the splendour of the natural world.

The interior of MURU exuded an air of modern elegance, with sleek furnishings and contemporary art adorning the walls. The space was alive with the sounds of laughter and conversation as guests mingled, sipping on expertly crafted cocktails and sampling delectable canapés prepared by the venue’s world-class chefs.

But it wasn’t just the superb evening that captivated the guests; it was also the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry.

As the night drew to a close, guests reluctantly bid farewell to MURU, already counting down the days until they could return to experience its unparalleled hospitality once again. The grand opening party had set the bar high, establishing MURU as the ultimate destination for those who demand nothing but the best.

In the weeks and months to come, MURU is poised to become the epicenter of Doha’s social scene, attracting gastronomes from around the world. And if last night’s festivities were anything to go by, it’s safe to say that this is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey for the latest jewel in the Waldorf Astoria’s crown.

MURU’s identity is deeply rooted in the elements – Earth’s nurturing qualities, Air’s openness and intuition, Water’s harmonious and life-giving nature, and Fire’s transformative passion. These elements not only influence the team, exuding compassion, intelligence, and a deep love for their craft, but also shape a harmonious service ethos characterized by calmness, positivity, and attentiveness. This philosophy is meticulously infused in the gastronomic offerings, with each dish reflecting the elemental inspiration and the celebratory spirit of nature’s alchemy.

Born in 1976, in La Plata, Colagreco started his career at the Gato Dumas hotel school in Buenos Aires, where he also worked in some of the city’s most prestigious restaurants - he dropped out during his sophomore year at National University of La Plata’s School of Economic Sciences to pursue his love for cooking. In the early 2000’s, he made his way to France to be part of the staff of acclaimed restaurants, such as Alain Passard’s l’Arpège and Alain Ducasse at the Hotel Plaza Athénée. Colagreco worked with Bernard Loiseau until his death in 2003 and also spent a year at Le Grand Véfour.

As a chef and a father of two, he looks at his restaurant like raising children. “The restaurants may have the same philosophy, but they are not the same restaurant. Every son has his own personality and style, even while sharing the same blood. This is important to understand because I don’t believe in reproducing a copy/paste restaurant. I believe every restaurant needs to have its own life, its own style.

