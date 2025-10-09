Inside Anantara Bophut’s Reimagined Beachside Retreat

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort is ushering in a fresh chapter of family-focused luxury on the island’s northern coast, unveiling a collection of reimagined spaces and experiences that bring together culture, creativity, and connection. Surrounded by lush tropical gardens and the serene waters of Bophut Beach, the resort invites families to slow down, explore, and rediscover the joy of shared experiences through its newly launched facilities and signature programmes.

At the heart of the transformation is the Tree House Kids’ Club, an imaginative retreat where younger guests can engage in a lively mix of play and discovery. From island-inspired arts and crafts to beach adventures and cooking classes, each activity sparks curiosity while celebrating the island’s traditions through the Samui Way of Life experience. Nearby, the new Lounge Active Zone gives older children and teens their own social space, complete with creative workshops like tie-dye and coconut painting, Thai boxing sessions, and wellness-inspired activities that foster self-expression and confidence in an uplifting environment.

Adults are equally well catered for, with tranquil escapes that blend indulgence and balance. The celebrated Anantara Spa, featured in The White Lotus Season 3, offers six serene treatment pavilions surrounded by lily ponds, with holistic Thai therapies and exclusive parent–child rituals such as the Little Prince and Little Princess massages. Meanwhile, the resort’s upgraded fitness centre — outfitted with Technogym equipment and a new boxing ring — ensures wellness remains a shared family affair, with options for personal training or group fitness experiences.



Beyond the resort, guests can immerse themselves in Koh Samui’s cultural and natural wonders. The Passage of the Lotus experience offers a window into Thailand’s spiritual heart through temple visits, lotus folding rituals, and encounters with elephants at a local sanctuary. For sea lovers, private excursions to Koh Tan and Koh Madsum promise powdery beaches, coral-fringed waters, and encounters with the islands’ beloved beach pigs

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed with families in mind, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui’s 106 rooms and suites combine contemporary Thai aesthetics with comfort and convenience. The Two-Bedroom Pool Suites, the resort’s largest accommodation, feature spacious lounges, private terraces, and plunge pools just steps from the beach. Newly renovated Deluxe Rooms offer tranquil garden or sea views, creating the perfect retreat for both play and relaxation.

With its blend of authentic island culture, family adventure, and refined comfort, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort is redefining what a luxury family escape can be — where every generation finds something to cherish in a tropical sanctuary made for togetherness.

Across the globe, leading hospitality brands are redefining family travel through creative, immersive, and multigenerational experiences designed to bring families closer together, according to press announcements published on TravelPRNews.com. Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently teamed up with MasterChef Junior producer Endemol Shine North America to launch culinary adventures at its family-focused Dreams Resorts & Spas. The partnership introduces hands-on cooking challenges, pop-up events, and a For-Kids-by-Kids Menu curated by young MasterChef Junior stars, encouraging children to explore new flavours and gain confidence in the kitchen while parents enjoy the brand’s signature all-inclusive luxury.



Meanwhile, Marriott Bonvoy’s Family Fun Summer campaign transforms eight private island resorts across the Maldives into havens for family connection. From coral restoration projects and cooking classes at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa to guided marine adventures and wellness retreats at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Maldives, the initiative blends education, conservation, and relaxation. Families can enjoy full-board upgrades, complimentary children’s stays, and curated multigenerational experiences, all framed by the Maldives’ turquoise lagoons.

In the United States, The Squire at Grand Canyon, operated by Delaware North Parks and Resorts, unveiled a full renovation that enhances its appeal as a family-friendly base for exploring one of the world’s most iconic natural landmarks. The upgraded Holiday Inn Resort now offers newly designed bunk-bed suites, refreshed dining spaces, and themed outdoor evenings such as Tiki Thursdays and American BBQ Saturdays. Alongside new smart technologies and sustainability-driven amenities, these improvements reflect the industry’s growing focus on creating memorable, value-driven family experiences that combine comfort, culture, and adventure.