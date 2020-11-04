Innside Newcastle to welcome first guests next month

Meliá Hotels International has announced the upcoming opening of Innside Newcastle.

The property will welcome its first guests on December 14th.

The 161-room hotel, complete with five creative meeting spaces, will be located in the heart of the city on the historical Quayside, offering breath-taking views across the River Tyne and an eclectic home-from-home feel for business guests to meet in and explore the city centre.

The property is situated a short distance from Newcastle Railway Station and Newcastle International Airport, as well as walking distance to the SAGE Conference Centre.

For those looking to combine business with pleasure, and explore the local culture, the city’s celebrated Eldon Square shopping centre, the Biscuit Factory art gallery and Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art are all within walking distance from the hotel.

The Open Living Lounge will act as the beating heart of the hotel, with the open plan lobby offering the ideal transitional space to allow guests slip seamlessly from work to play.

The space will serve food throughout the day with local DJs providing the perfect soundtrack for guests and visitors to relax and unwind over a post-work cocktail.

Each stay will be enriched with music, art and literature curated by the hotel’s local experts.

Guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive dining experience on the Tyne, thanks to the restaurant’s floor to ceiling windows and beautiful outdoor terrace overlooking the iconic river.

The hotel had initially planned to open last year.