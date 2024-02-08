IMG World of Adventures Celebrates the Chinese New Year of the Dragon

Adding to the attractions of Dubai as a cosmopolitan city of the ME, IMG Worlds of Adventures is celebrating the Chinese New Year from the 18th of Jan 2024 till the 20th of Feb. The year of the dragon, on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The Chinese themed decorations and traditional performances and colorful parades are the main key of this dragon year, to add many more activities like the “Lunar Wheel of Fortune” to spin your luck and win many surprises, Chinese Zodiac photobooth and festive menu in Chang’s Golden Dragon restaurant and Chinese sweets in the Coffee House.

Visit also IMG Worlds retails shops in each zone and take with you souvenirs, original and one-of-a-kind collectables to remember your incredible day. The entry tickets are available on www.IMGworlds.com