IHG’s voco Brand Partners with Kleindienst Group’s ‘voco Monaco Dubai’

The Heart of Europe, Kleindienst Group’s flagship project, partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, to operate the ‘Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel’ at The Heart of Europe in Dubai under the globally acclaimed voco brand, as ‘voco Monaco Dubai.’ This appointment complements The Heart of Europe’s ethos, which aligns with The World Island’s vision to bring the world together, showcasing the best from across the globe in design, development, innovation and energy efficiency.

Starting in Q1 2024, the French Riviera-inspired 198-room hotel will continue to deliver a blend of premium comfort and distinctive charm to every stay. Hosting entertainment concepts and music artists of multidisciplinary, international and local talent, ‘voco Monaco Dubai’ will progress its status as a premium entertainment destination and the first adults-only hotel on an island in Dubai, with eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, pledging an unrivalled party atmosphere.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, said: “It is an honour to once again partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the voco brand to The Heart of Europe Island. We are confident the hotel will continue to stand as a testament to the seamless blend of global excellence, exclusive entertainment experiences and the unique charm of The World Islands Dubai. We extend a warm welcome to travellers worldwide to experience an exceptional stay, promising an immersive experience that combines upscale comfort, the allure of The Heart of Europe, and the renowned premium Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel new identity: soon to be voco Monaco Dubai.”



‘voco Monaco Dubai’ will be part of a self-sustaining holiday destination spanning six islands. Each island blends European architectural charm with world-class hospitality, embracing lifestyle and innovation along the tranquil beaches. Nestled within this breathtaking setting, The Heart of Europe also encompasses an innovative underwater living experience and a range of top-tier amenities, such as the climate-controlled Raining Street and the Coral Institute dedicated to preserving and optimising the marine ecosystem.

Recognised for its elevated guest experience, unique identity, and hosted service approach, voco hotels effortlessly merges the appeal of an individual hotel with the reliability of a global brand. The brand has a reputation for enabling property owners to enhance guest experience and optimise performance by utilising IHG Hotels & Resorts’ robust systems.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “It is an exciting time for us as we partner once again with The Heart of Europe, marking a significant milestone in IHG’s dedication to curating extraordinary hospitality experiences for guests and maximising returns for our owners. The transformation of the hotel into a voco-branded property reflects our commitment to delivering True Hospitality for our guests across key tourism destinations in the region. Nestled within the captivating The World Islands Dubai in The Heart of Europe project, the converted voco hotel is poised to redefine premium and set new benchmarks in the Middle Eastern hospitality.”

A stylish destination with a private stretch of pristine, French Riviera-inspired coastal bliss, ‘voco Monaco Dubai’ at The Heart of Europe will also be home to conceptual dining experiences, such as ‘La Rive,’ a magnificent beachfront seafood restaurant, and the unique La Brasserie on Raining Street.

As the Kleindienst Group continues its ambitious growth plans, the voco brand brings with it a contemporary experience trusted globally. Since its inception in 2018, voco has seen significant growth, a testament to its unique and award-winning approach to hospitality. With this strategic collaboration, The Heart of Europe is delivering on its commitment and setting the stage for The World Islands to be a global hub for innovation, entertainment, and sustainable living, setting the foundation for a destination that promises to be the epicenter of parties and leisure, unlike anything the UAE has seen before.