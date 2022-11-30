IHG® Hotels & Resorts to rebrand Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel in Al Khobar

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with the Owners of Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel in Al Khobar, that was founded by the late ‘Abdulrahman Al Moaibed and the late George N. Frem back in 1977, in order to transform the hotel into Saudi Arabia’s first Vignette Collection Hotel.

The new property will be refurbished and is scheduled to be rebranded by 2024.

The Vignette Collection is a family of one-of-a-kind, exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied stay experiences. Promising luxury with purpose, Vignette Collection hotels weave responsibility, community, and locality together, and exist to make a positive impact in every way possible. The brand also gives owners of world-class independent hotels the opportunity to retain their distinctive identity, while benefitting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise. The rebranded Vignette Collections Hotel in Khobar will join existing Vignette properties across countries including Portugal, Austria, Thailand and Australia.

The signing of the 150-key hotel in the Eastern Province capital also marks another milestone in IHG’s over 40-year presence in the Kingdom and brings a fresh and compelling luxury experience to the most discerning of guests.

The rebranded Vignette Collection Hotel will be a part of a luxury community village with entertainment facilities, 5 food and beverage outlets, sophisticated experimental spa and health club. The community village will offer an Olympic-sized outdoor pool among other premium sporting facilities.

Business guests will be able to take advantage of the hotel’s five multi-purpose meeting rooms and convention spaces, as well as other MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) facilities that will accommodate up to 1,500 guests.

The hotel is also strategically located just a few kilometres away from Dammam City’s main attractions including Corniche Seafront, Science Tech Centre and Ithra Cultural Centre, and 30 minutes away from King Fahd International Airport.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “A great Vignette Collection hotel is on its way to Saudi Arabia to cater to a growing number of guests in the Kingdom who seek luxury experiences that differ from the conventional hotel offering. This signing is also in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Government’s efforts to bring new, refreshed brands and experiences to the Kingdom. As a long -established hospitality player in the country, we are well positioned to add over 10,000 additional rooms to our existing portfolio in the next 2-3 years, largely focused on the luxury and lifestyle segment.

Our Vignette Collection brand debut is a testament to our commitment and marks a milestone in our journey in the country.”

Mr. Jamal al Moaibed, the chairman of Al Moaibed Group Co, said: “We are pleased to partner with IHG to bring Vignette Collection to Saudi Arabia, providing world-class guest experiences for business and leisure travellers alike within the Eastern Province’s business-driven hub of Al Khobar. We are confident about IHG’s remarkable capabilities in driving tourism and business demand at the hotel, whether guests are looking to relax or conduct business affairs. To complement the hotel’s ideal location, where guests can visit shopping centres and cultural hubs, IHG knows how to create a unique experience for every guest, supported by its IHG One Rewards loyalty programme, which we’re excited to see them bring to life with this new Vignette Collection hotel. The support of our consultant, “The Unit “ was essential to reach this deal ”

Dammam is the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, where demand is predominantly business-driven. The hotel is located near major industrial cities, shopping centres and malls, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, the Dhahran Exhibition Centre, King Faisal University, Saudi ARAMCO, and other business districts. Additionally, the Eastern Province capital is well known for its beautiful beaches, and is quickly gaining a reputation as an art, sports and entertainment destination, driving leisure demand for domestic guests. Dammam is also home to the Kingdom’s first street-art exhibition and is a cultural haven of museums and heritage hubs.