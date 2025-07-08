IHG Hotels & Resorts strengthens presence in Turkish leisure market

image from Left to Right: Nilsun Tumer (IHG), Eric Viale (IHG), Ersin Uslu and Seren Selen Uslu Mandalinci (Uslu Turizm Insaat Tasimacilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S)]

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the signing of Holiday Inn Resort Bodrum West Beach, in partnership with Uslu Turizm Insaat Tasimacilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. The signing follows the success of IHG’s first Holiday Inn Resort property, Holiday Inn Resort Bodrum, and adds to a growing portfolio of 33 open hotels in Turkiye and a further 17 in development.

Expected to open in mid-2026, the 460-room resort will strengthen IHG’s position within the Turkish leisure segment, by providing a new offering with resort-style amenities in Bodrum. Underscoring the brands commitment to family-friendly hospitality, the hotel will offer guests a large resort-style pool, sandy beach, spa, bar, conference area and more, all while enjoying the stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

Located in one of the world’s most renowned tourist destinations, Holiday Inn Resort Bodrum West Beach will place guests in close proximity to a wealth of popular attractions, beaches, and the area’s vibrant nightlife. Ideally situated near Turgutreis Marina along the Aegean coast of Bodrum, guests will also have access to yachting and leisure boating opportunities, with and easily travel to nearby Greek Islands, including Kos, making it the perfect base for exploration and relaxation.

As one of the most recognised brands in the world, Holiday Inn champions meaningful connections for all, offering a warm, welcome and consistent experience, with each hotel delivering genuine hospitality with personal service.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “As one of the most sought-after destinations in Bodrum, Turgutreis benefits from both international and local leisure travellers. The strategic location of Holiday Inn Resort Bodrum West Beach therefore allows us to capitalise on growth opportunities by introducing the right brands in the locations that travellers desire.

With the growing demand for our essential brands in Türkiye, we are thrilled to expand our presence by introducing another Holiday Inn brand family to the market. We are particularly excited to partner with Uslu Turizm Insaat Tasimacilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., who have entrusted us with their vision, leveraging our market-leading brand, local expertise, and global reach to deliver exceptional value and performance for their first property in Bodrum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the most recognized hotel brands in the world, Holiday Inn has deep roots in family and business travel stemming from the vision of our founder, Kemmons Wilson, to provide a quality, consistent and authentic travel experience for all. Founded to enable “People Trips,” Holiday Inn was created to be a place where all people could come together, feel welcomed and at ease. Being one of the most loved brands in the world means never standing still – we are constantly evolving Holiday Inn to keep up with the needs of today’s travellers. With a legacy spanning decade, today, Holiday Inn honours its iconic heritage with modernised iterations poised to define the next decade of travel and beyond.

Ersin Uslu, Owner, Uslu Turizm Insaat Tasimacilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. added: “We are thrilled to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring this stunning new resort to life in Türkiye. IHG’s impressive track record and deep understanding of the Turkish market make them the perfect partner for our hotel. Their expertise in navigating the unique dynamics of the region, including the ability to offer an all-inclusive experience during high season and room-only options during low season, gives us great confidence in their capacity to drive strong returns.”

We are confident that Holiday Inn Resort Bodrum West Beach will offer a unique and compelling hospitality experience, contributing significantly to the city’s thriving tourism sector. The signing reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and enhancing the region’s appeal to both domestic and international travellers.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts has 33* open hotels in Türkiye, across five brands - Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn. Holiday Inn Resort Bodrum West Beach will become the second Holiday Inn Resort in Bodrum, joining 20* pipeline and open properties.

*Numbers as at 31 March 2025 unless otherwise stated