IHG Hotels & Resorts signs first Vignette Collection in Venice, Italy

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the signing of an agreement with Pacini Group for the rebranding of its Venetian property, The Venice Times, which will officially join the Vignette Collection brand. Located in the heart of Venice’s historic centre, the hotel marks the second collaboration between IHG and Pacini Group—following the opening of Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia —and strengthens a long-term strategic partnership, highlighting IHG’s trust in the Italian group’s expertise and strategic vision in the hospitality sector.

The hotel will join IHG’s existing Hotel Indigo Venice – Sant’Elena property and be the latest addition to its fast-growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Italy, joining eight open hotels and a further five in development.

The Venice Times, Vignette Collection marks the third Vignette Collection signing in Italy in just two years – following the signing of Hotel Alexandra, Vignette Collection and most recently Costa Irminia Retreat & Spa, Vignette Collection. In August 2021, IHG launched Vignette Collection offering a different price point to the upscale conversion brand voco hotels and complementing its existing luxury & lifestyle portfolio. Vignette Collection appeals to owners of world-class independent luxury and lifestyle hotels seeking to quickly benefit from IHG’s powerful technology and revenue systems, operational expertise, and loyalty offer, without the need for high upfront costs or compromise on a property’s unique character, style, or name.

Located within Venice’s historic centre, The Venice Times, Vignette Collection is expected to rebrand towards the end of 2025. Guests staying at the hotel will enjoy a short walk from Venice Casino, Ca’ d’Oro and the Grand Canal, as well as only a 15-minute walk from La Fenice theatre and Rialto Bridge. Its central location offers guests excellent access to Vaporetto water bus services, ensuring seamless and convenient travel throughout the city to attractions and its many bars and restaurants.

One of the key strengths of The Venice Times is the excellence of its service, highly appreciated by guests for its personalised attention, the staff’s availability, and attention to detail. The welcoming and knowledgeable team ensures a tailor-made stay, offering authentic recommendations to help guests experience Venice in all its richness—from lesser-known itineraries to local culinary highlights. Quality is also reflected in the hotel’s elegant rooms, impeccable cleanliness, special features such as an intimate courtyard perfect for breakfast and downtime. The location is strategic, just steps from major landmarks and well connected by public transport, providing convenient and complete access to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staying true to the brand, the 30-room hotel will be a one-of-a-kind property with a unique identity, complete with venetian inspired décor, ensuring guests feel immersed in the local culture. Catering to both domestic and international travellers, guests will be able to enjoy the hotel’s cocktail bar and outside terrace, as well as the delicious, locally-inspired cuisine at the restaurant.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “With the signing of The Venice Times, Vignette Collection, IHG is delighted to strengthen its presence in one of Italy’s most iconic destinations. Strategically positioned near the city’s main gateway, the hotel is poised to benefit from strong year-round demand, further solidifying our luxury and lifestyle positioning in the market.

We are excited to continue the expansion of Vignette Collection alongside our partners at Pacini Group. This signing marks our second collaboration, following the opening of Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia, and reinforces our partnership to bring exceptional hospitality experiences to guests in Italy.”

Emidio Pacini, CEO & Owner at Pacini Group, said: “Venice, the second most visited city in Italy, remains one of the world’s top tourist destinations, admired for its rich history, unique architecture, and global appeal. That’s precisely why we are heavily investing in this city through our Group’s offerings.

The hotel’s rebranding represents a unique opportunity to provide guests with a truly different stay—where responsibility, community, and appreciation of the territory come together, fully in line with the Vignette Collection brand. We aim to deliver a high-quality stay, offer additional services with ease, and allow guests to experience the destination like a local.

I am truly pleased to expand our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts as we continue to diversify our portfolio. Following the success of the Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia, we are confident that the inclusion of The Venice Times in the Vignette Collection—part of IHG’s fast-growing luxury and lifestyle segment—will further strengthen our long-term partnership. The conversion of this property, which holds immense value for us, marks an important milestone in our relationship development, and we look forward to welcoming guests together.”

Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand and represents a curation of distinct hotels, demonstrating diversity and discovery. The brand combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s promise of ‘A Means For Good’, which sees each hotel partner with a local philanthropic organisation to spearhead a positive contribution to local causes, and ‘Memorable Rituals’, to help connect guests with the hotel’s cultural landscape. The brand offers a compelling way for owners of one-of-a-kind hotels to benefit from IHG’s powerful enterprise offering and global scale.

The Venice Times, Vignette Collection joins a growing portfolio of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ properties, with 30* open hotels across seven brands (InterContinental, Six Senses, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express), with an additional 15 properties in the pipeline.

*Numbers as at 31 March 2025 unless otherwise stated