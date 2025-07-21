IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs Crowne Plaza Madinah Al Haramain

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Madinah Al Haramain, a 383-key hotel in partnership with Arbah Tayba Real Estate Company. Slated to open in 2026, the hotel will be managed by IHG and will further strengthen the company’s premium portfolio in one of Saudi Arabia’s most significant religious and cultural destinations.

Located opposite the new Haramain high-speed railway station in Madinah, the hotel will offer direct access to the station via an underground tunnel, providing guests with effortless connectivity to major cities including Jeddah and Makkah. Crowne Plaza Madinah Al Haramain is part of a larger mixed-use development and in proximity to other upcoming key projects such as Knowledge Economic City and Rua Al Madinah, making it an ideal choice for travellers seeking convenience, comfort, and modern amenities just outside the bustling city centre.

Upon completion, the hotel will feature 383 well-appointed rooms and suites, along with two signature food and beverage outlets. Its design and services will reflect Crowne Plaza’s premium identity, prioritising seamless integration between work and leisure for today’s modern traveller.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East and Africa, commented: “As the Kingdom continues to enhance its tourism and hospitality offering in line with Vision 2030, we remain committed to bringing world-class experiences and trusted brands to Saudi guests and global travellers. This partnership with Arbah Tayba Real Estate Company to introduce Crowne Plaza Madinah Al Haramain is the latest milestone in our growing Saudi portfolio and further underlines our commitment to the Kingdom.”

He added: “Our Crowne Plaza brand crafts experiences that suit every journey, inspiring connection, collaboration, and well-being of our guests. It perfectly suits the broad spectrum of travellers visiting the Holy City, from religious pilgrims to the growing number of business visitors. We look forward to working with our partners to further advance the hospitality sector in Madinah.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Qafary, CEO of Arbah Tayba Real Estate Company said, “We are proud to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts on a project that reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of Madinah’s hospitality and infrastructure landscape. Strategically located with direct access to key transport links, Crowne Plaza Madinah Al Haramain is set to meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers – offering convenience, seamless connectivity, and a trusted international hospitality experience. This partnership underscores our focus on delivering high-quality developments that enhance access, elevate the guest journey, and support the city’s long-term growth.”

Madinah is undergoing rapid development, driven by government-led initiatives and giga projects to meet Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. As a key spiritual and tourism hub, the city is poised for significant growth, with enhanced infrastructure, transportation, and hospitality services key pillars in its evolution.

Crowne Plaza has long been a pioneer in blending business and leisure travel. The brand’s thoughtfully designed guest rooms, flexible meeting and event spaces, and integrated social areas enable guests to connect, work, or unwind effortlessly. With a bold new brand identity, Crowne Plaza continues to lead the premium hotel segment across urban centres and gateway cities around the world.

IHG currently operates 45 hotels across six brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 47 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years.