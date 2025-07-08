IHG Hotels & Resorts expands Garner brand in Kansai, Japan

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced an agreement with Taisei Yuraku Real Estate Co Ltd (headquartered in Chuo-ku Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Takeshi Uekusa) and Pacifica Hotels (headquartered in Minato-ku Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Seth Sulki) G.K. to open a 103-room hotel to IHG’s newest mainstream conversion brand, Garner, expanding the brand’s footprint into the much-loved city of Kyoto.

Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma, the fourth Garner hotel in Japan, will enter the IHG system in November 2025, after closing for a full renovation, including new interior design and the addition of Garner brand hallmarks.

Located in the well-known upscale area of Shijo Karasuma in Kyoto, this new Garner hotel complements IHG’s existing estate offering more choice to travellers in the mainstream space.

Abhijay Sandilya, Managing Director, Japan & Micronesia, IHG Hotels & Resorts and CEO of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, said: “Expanding the Garner brand into Kyoto in partnership with Taisei Yuraku Real Estate Co Ltd and Pacifica Hotels G.K. is another milestone, for our fast-growing mainstream conversion brand, since welcoming the brand to Japan six months ago.

“As we continue IHG’s growth journey, we see opportunities for expansion across our brand portfolio and our estate in Kyoto is a great example of that. With the addition of the Garner brand, we will be offering more stay options for travellers from Garner and Holiday Inn in the mainstream segment, Crowne Plaza in the Premium space, to Six Senses and the upcoming Regent hotel in the upper luxury space.”

Takeshi Uekusa, Representative Director and President, Taisei Yuraku Real Estate Co Ltd said: “We’re excited to partner with IHG to bring the first Garner hotel to Kyoto. With the growing interest to this historic city globally, it’s timely to be adding greater choice for both domestic and international travellers.

“Offering guests an international brand that’s designed to offer quality, relaxed stays at an affordable price, as well as easy ways to book through IHG’s global systems will enhance the overall guest experience and give travellers confidence they have made the right decision.”

Seth Sulkin, Representative Director and President, Pacifica Hotels G.K said: “This agreement builds on an existing relationship with IHG and we look forward to being part of the expansion of the Garner brand in Japan as we grow our portfolio of hotels in the midscale category where we see there’s strong headroom for growth.”

Located in Shijo Karasuma, Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma, is within walking distance to the Gojo and Shijo subway stations as well as a 10-minute taxi ride to Kyoto Station for the Shinkansen train. Guests staying at the hotel will be able to enjoy a blend of historic and modern attractions not far from the hotel which include the Nishiki Market, the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Kyoto International Manga Museum as well as department stories and popular shopping areas.

When Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma opens later in 2025, IHG’s presence in Kyoto will increase to four open hotels including Six Senses Kyoto, ANA Crowne Plaza Kyoto, Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo with an upcoming Regent Kyoto slated to open in 2028.

In Japan, IHG has 54 hotels across 10 brands, with 17 hotels in the pipeline and is actively expanding its presence throughout the country.