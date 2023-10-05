IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Debut of Vignette Collection in Indonesia with Rumah Luwih Bali

IHG Hotels & Resorts – one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 open hotels across 100 countries – is proud to partner with MMS Land, to debut the first Vignette Collection hotel in Indonesia.

Rumah Luwih Bali with its 74 rooms and suites will join the IHG system later this year, before fully converting to a Vignette Collection property in 2024 following an extensive refurbishment. Blending heritage and hospitality, the beachfront luxury colonial-style resort will be refreshed to offer an authentic, experiential, and considerate stay, as part of the growing Vignette Collection of one-of-a-kind properties.

Rumah Luwih Bali joins Vignette Collection’s family of distinctive, elegant, and intriguing luxury and lifestyle hotels. Each Vignette Collection property is unique yet connected by a shared vision to make positive change for people, place, and planet. Created for the next generation of luxury & lifestyle traveler, each property is distinguished in its character and design, always with the discerning eye of the thoughtful venturer in mind.

Chris Anklin, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “IHG Hotels & Resorts is expanding quickly across Indonesia with 24 open hotels and 15 hotels in the pipeline. As we grow across wonderful destinations in Indonesia, Bali continues to be an important market and tourism hub for international and domestic travellers.”

“We already have a strong luxury and lifestyle footprint in Bali with fantastic award-winning hotels across Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Hotel Indigo. We are introducing more brands, and together with MMS Land, we will debut the Vignette Collection brand along Bali’s East Coast. This hotel will offer a one-of-a-kind stay for travellers as it expands our portfolio of brands on the Island of the Gods.”

Mr. Andre Chandra Biantoro, CEO, MMS Land said: “We look forward to introducing the first Vignette Collection property to open in Indonesia, and in Bali. Rumah Luwih is a heritage hotel acquired by MMS Land in April 2023, and now brings its distinct character and identity to Vignette Collection. We are confident that our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, with their luxury & lifestyle expertise and global enterprise system, will elevate and enhance the hotel stay experience, bringing new travellers to the resort, and grow our business.”

Nestled amidst lush greenery with views of Mount Agung and the ocean, Rumah Luwih Bali is a classically colonial style Indonesian mansion. 74 guest rooms and suites sit upon black sand beaches with sweeping views of rice paddies. An accessibly hidden hideaway, Rumah Luwih Bali is located within an undiscovered corner of Bali within an hour’s drive of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. Facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, swimming pool, meeting rooms, fitness center and spa.

Shorelines brimming with Bali’s beautiful marine life make Rumah Luwih Bali a destination for world class diving and snorkeling. The serenity of sunrise walks upon the sands, home cooking style dining, cultural history and eco-tourism activities including white water rafting, waterfalls and surfing are also all within reach. Close to the slopes of Mount Agung, the area holds history of the Kings of Karangasem and temples such as Tirta Gangga, Besakih and the Water Palace.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand, is a family of one-of-a-kind properties in sought-after urban and resort locations where the next generation of Luxury & Lifestyle travellers can indulge in stays that weave responsibility, community and locality together, backed by the reassurance of the company’s trusted reputation and leading loyalty offer.

Rumah Luwih Bali joins the global Vignette Collection portfolio in 2024, alongside Convent Square Lisbon and Casa da Companhia in Porto, Portugal, Yours Truly DC in the U.S., Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok in Thailand and Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort with 18 hotels in the pipeline, and looks to reach 100 hotels by 2031*.

*Numbers as of 30 June 2023.