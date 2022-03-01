IHG Hotel signs preferred distribution deal with Expedia

Expedia Group has signed to become the preferred redistributor of IHG Hotels & Resort properties’ wholesale rates worldwide through its optimised distribution preferred program.

The wholesale distribution market is inefficient and expensive, Expedia argues.

The complexity of maintaining disparate channels can take a “significant chunk” out of hotels’ bottom line.

Expedia Group’s distribution program resolves these challenges by creating a primary gateway solution for the hotelier and its business-to-business demand partners, ultimately reducing costs and generating incremental revenue for hotel.

“We are thrilled to join Expedia Group’s optimised distribution program,” said George Turner, chief commercial and technology officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This arrangement will enable us to more seamlessly manage our wholesale distribution by providing cost savings, better control over our channel mix and enhancements to our revenue management strategy, ultimately driving additional value for our owners and hotels.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts joins a growing list of renowned hotel chains to partner with Expedia Group on its optimised distribution program on a preferred basis.

“We’re here to build great products, and facilitate connections between travellers and our partners by using the power of our platform.

“That is why we are so pleased to have IHG join the success of the optimised distribution program.

“We are looking forward to helping IHG leverage this solution to fuel their growth and power more travel,” concluded Ariane Gorin, president, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group.