IHG to open first Crowne Plaza on NSW’s South Coast

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of its first hotel on the NSW South Coast, with the contemporary Crowne Plaza Shell Cove Marina planned to open in 2025, following an agreement with Oscars Group.

Crowne Plaza Shell Cove Marina will be part of a $1.5 billion master-planned coastal residential, commercial and tourist project within the Shellharbour region. The overall development will include a man-made in-shore harbour and a 270-berth marina, as well as a vibrant town centre that features a supermarket, retail outlets, restaurants, library, community centre, parklands – and the hotel.

The striking 181 key Crowne Plaza will showcase the brand’s new hallmark design innovations and trademark features, such as the Plaza Workspace, with open and inviting interiors that cater to the flow of foot traffic, as well as three food and beverage outlets including a cafe, chic restaurant and bar, extensive meeting and events space and an outdoor pool.

Marking IHG’s entry into the picturesque NSW South Coast and its continued expansion into regional Australia, the hotel has a prime location in the heart of Shellharbour and close to Wollongong, just 1.5 hours drive from Sydney. Guests can enjoy access to the region’s natural attractions including diving and snorkelling at Bass Point, surfing and swimming at local beaches or playing a round of golf at the 18-hole championship Links Shell Cove golf course which is just a few minutes’ drive away.

This is IHG’s second hotel with Oscars Group, building on a successful partnership that already includes Holiday Inn Warwick Farm.

Managing Director for IHG Hotels & Resorts Australasia & Pacific, Matt Tripolone, said “We’re thrilled to be extending our reach across regional NSW with the addition of this stylish, design-forward hotel on the NSW South Coast, highlighting the increasing demand for contemporary new hotels in regional NSW.

“With an ideal position close to Wollongong and major industry and education hubs, Crowne Plaza Shell Cove Marina will be a popular option for corporate travellers and meeting and event guests, and will feature all the hallmarks business travellers want from a hotel - great connectivity in order to get work done during the day while also being a place that offers the chance for travellers to unwind with a drink at the bar at the end of the day. Leisure travellers will also undoubtedly enjoy the prime coastal location and wonderful leisure amenity.

“We are excited to be continuing our strong relationship with the Oscars Group and look forward to breaking ground on this landmark development”.

Damien Cameron from Oscars Group, said, “We’re very proud of our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts and pleased to be growing our relationship with them and embarking on this incredible, new-build Crowne Plaza development with them.

“We are passionate about the South Coast of NSW and are excited to be growing our presence in the region, particularly as development plans for Shell Cove and the Marina take hold. We look forward to working with the local community and welcoming guests to this stunning new hotel in 2025”.

The Crowne Plaza brand has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in Australia over the past few years, with the nearly all properties now showing off the best of this world-class premium brand. It has included the opening of new properties such as Crowne Plaza Adelaide, Crowne Plaza Hobart, Crowne Plaza Sydney Darling Harbour and Crowne Plaza Burwood, as well as stunning refurbishments of Crowne Plaza Sydney Coogee Beach, Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley and Crowne Plaza Melbourne.

IHG has enjoyed one of its biggest years of hotel signings and openings on record over the past few years and with almost 100 open or signed hotels in Australasia alone, it is considered one of the region’s leading hotel operators.