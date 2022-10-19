Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on Monday, October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.

“The development of Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City has been in the works for a long time,” says the hotel’s General Manager, Pina Purpero. “The project was envisioned by Salt Lake County and industry partners more than 10 years ago to address the growing demand of large-scale events. The ethos of the Hyatt Regency brand was a natural fit to bring this vision to life, adding modernity and vibrancy to the city’s central core

Located at the epicenter of the bustling downtown area, just steps from Main Street, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City brings together the city’s local eclectic style with intuitive design, tech-enabled conveniences, and energizing spaces that complement the thriving cultural and culinary hub just outside its doors. Set to a backdrop of the towering Wasatch mountains, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City offers a modern hotel experience in downtown Salt Lake City, which serves as a gateway to year-round mountain adventure.

Accommodations

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City presents the perfect combination of contemporary and functional design to provide guests with everything they need to work and play. The hotel features 700 spacious guestrooms and suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering breathtaking views of the city skyline and surrounding mountain peaks. Each guestroom is outfitted with modern furnishings, separate seating areas, high-speed internet streaming, a Smart Mirror vanity and digital room key entry via the World of Hyatt app. When not in the room, guests can enjoy the hotel’s rooftop Sundance Terrace complete with a pool, cabanas, firepits as well as a 24-hour fitness center.

Dining

Four distinct dining venues on property provide guests a wide selection, from casual to lively and easy to enjoy with family, friends and colleagues. Guests can grab refreshments and shared small plates from Contribution, an upscale street-facing lounge; enjoy a sit-down meal at The Salt Republic for breakfast, lunch or dinner; or swing by Market for a local artisanal snack on the go. For a more elevated experience, guests can venture to the hotel’s sixth-floor rooftop for a taste of Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s inspiring recreations of Northern Spanish cuisine highlighting the culinary bounty found in Salt Lake City at Mar | Muntanya while soaking in views of the mountain scenery. Farm-to-table dining will be a cornerstone of the restaurant, embracing the state of Utah’s preservation and homesteading heritage which parallels the shepherding communities in Northern Spain.

Meeting Spaces

The hotel is primed for hosting both intimate and large-scale gatherings of up to 2,875 people, boasting the largest indoor hotel ballroom in Salt Lake City and the largest outdoor rooftop space in the city with its Sundance Terrace. Additional meeting spaces include 21 flexible breakout rooms, pre-function areas and a second ballroom. The space also includes a Broadcast Lounge, one of the first to debut from the Hyatt Regency brand, allowing guests the option to attend a live conference in a hybrid manner.

Artwork

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City features a unique collection of artwork and commissioned pieces by local creators that combine the downtown urban atmosphere with the natural beauty that frames the Salt Lake City skyline. Guests will find a collection of stylish pieces throughout the property that set the tone and personality of the hotel, adding a bold touch of nature-inspired influences to the dialogue of the hotel’s contemporary interiors.

Location

Conveniently located near many of the area’s popular attractions and less than seven miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is a short walk to the city’s eclectic Main Street, Temple Square, Capitol Theatre, City Creek Center, Vivint Arena and more. Nine world-class ski resorts are also within reach via a short drive, including Deer Valley and Park City – home to the famed Sundance Film Festival.

To book a stay at Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City or to learn more about the hotel’s meetings and events capabilities, please visit www.HyattRegencySaltLakeCity.com.