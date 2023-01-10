Hyatt Regency Brand Debuts in Izmir, Turkey

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark, located in Balçova, a charming district of Izmir and one of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean. Marking the sixth Hyatt branded property in Turkey, and the second Hyatt Regency hotel in the country, its opening demonstrates Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in destinations that matter most to its guests and World of Hyatt members

The hotel’s 160 spacious guestrooms and suites feature timeless interiors and memorable views over the Gulf of Izmir. Guests have access to premium meetings and event spaces, an on-site spa, 24-hour fitness center, and outdoor pool. For those looking to enjoy authentic Aegean and Mediterranean cuisine, Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark also features an all-day dining restaurant with a partial sea view, and an airy bar and lounge.

Located next to the IstinyePark Shopping Mall, the finest shopping and dining venue in the district, the hotel provides convenient access to the city’s rich and fascinating points of interest, including the region’s healing thermal springs, Konak Square, the main square of the city, and incredible aerial views from the Balçova Cable Car. Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark also offers a central location to the city’s metro, tram, bus stations and the airport, for stress-free connectivity.

Commenting on the opening, Zafer Canbaz, the hotel’s general manager said, “This is a monumental day – we are excited to welcome guests and World of Hyatt members to the culturally rich port city of Izmir. Overlooking the tranquil waters of the sunlit Gulf of Izmir, and situated in the thriving heart of Balçova, Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark is an ideal gathering space for everything from productive meetings to energizing vacations.”

Contemporary Guestrooms

The hotel’s 160 contemporary guestrooms include 16 well-appointed suites, with open layouts, dedicated work and relaxation spaces, as well as large windows or balconies that offer panoramic sea views.

Inspired by the sunlit shores of the Aegean coast, guestrooms have been designed using a palette of soft, subtle hues conveying a welcoming, calming ambience.

Guestrooms also showcase beautiful marble bathrooms with rainfall showers and a host of intuitive services and amenities for both business and leisure travelers.

Three luxurious suite categories are available to guests; Regency, Regency Executive and The Penthouse on the 19th floor. The Penthouse includes a fully equipped kitchen, a multi-functional living room and an expansive terrace to relax, work and entertain.

Dining

Three elements that define Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark’s dining would be fresh, imaginative, and surprising flavors. The Bay is open for indoor and outdoor all-day dining and serves elevated Aegean and Mediterranean dishes which are complimented by a showcase cellar of local and international wines. A visible kitchen indoors showcases the team at work, whilst a refreshing ambiance of Izmir Gardens can be enjoyed when dining al fresco.

At The Park Bar, light bites and drinks are offered in a relaxed bar and lounge setting.

Special Events

With a dynamic event space spanning more than 21,500 square feet (1,997 square meters) amidst lush greenery and iconic sea views, Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark is designed to host seamless small and large-scale gatherings in both indoor and outdoor settings.

In addition to six modern meeting rooms, the Istinye Ballroom offers refined elegance with its private outdoor terrace. Overlooking the beautiful pool, it makes for a special backdrop for weddings, dinners, and business launches.

The expansive Regency Ballroom is one of the biggest halls in İzmir, with 7,491 square feet (696 square meters) of space, accommodating 750 guests in a theater-style configuration. For added convenience, the space can be divided into two soundproof sections.

Technology-enabled services include smart screens, wired and wireless video transfer and high-speed internet access.

Recreation and Wellness

The perfect setting for a relaxing stay, Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark’s Aqua Spa offers five unique treatment rooms, including a dual treatment room for couples.

For those who wish to keep up with their wellness routines while traveling, guests can enjoy the 24-Hour fitness center with premium cardio equipment, free weights, and strength training machines.

The hotel also features an outdoor swimming area in which to make the most of Izmir’s beautiful Mediterranean climate.

Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark joins Hyatt’s growing portfolio across Turkey, alongside Park Hyatt Istanbul – Macka Palas, Hyatt Regency Istanbul Atakoy, Grand Hyatt Istanbul, Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul and Hyatt House Gebze.