Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown celebrates grand opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown, Montreal’s first Hyatt Place hotel. The hotel is located near the renowned Village, one of Montreal’s most diverse and colorful neighborhoods, and minutes from the Quartier des Spectacles. Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown features intuitive design, a relaxed atmosphere and convenient amenities sought after by business and leisure travelers alike. Montreal’s largest metro station, Berri-UQAM, is connected to the hotel, providing easy access to the Palais des Congrès and many other attractions.

Acquired in August 2019 by Sageblan Investments™, the hotel has undergone a $25-million-dollar renovation resulting in modern design, innovation, and 24/7 dining to exceed the expectations of today’s multi-tasking traveler. With its caring approach, Hyatt is known for pushing the boundaries of simple accommodation and creating unforgettable experiences.

“It was a natural choice for us to move in and restore the nobility that this historic building encompasses for Montrealers, it is with great enthusiasm that we bring the Hyatt brand back to Quebec. The Village has strong development prospects and many attractions, and we are proud to be change agents participating in its revitalisation,” expressed Managing Partner and President of Sageblan Investments™, Gaurav Gupta.

“As the Société de développement commercial (SDC) du Village continues to develop the neighborhood, we are thrilled to be part of the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel in Quebec,” said Kathleen Machabee, General Manager of Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown. “By creating a thoughtful, approachable, and accessible place to stay, we want to connect with our guests in an authentic way so they can be themselves and discover Montreal in their own way. We look forward to welcoming guests and helping them get the most out of their stay whether they’re visiting for business or leisure travels.

Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown offers:

354 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper.

An indoor pool and sauna, with a unique view of Downtown Montreal.

Several spaces to facilitate remote working with breathtaking views of Montreal and 10 meeting rooms with over 6,000 square feet of flexible space.

Le Coin Bistro, a restaurant, bar, and lounge, offering a variety of delicious dishes to share as well as signature cocktails.

Complimentary breakfast for guests of the hotel

A Starbucks attached to the hotel to satisfy caffeine cravings

A pet-friendly atmosphere