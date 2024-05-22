Hyatt Centric to Debut in Puerto Rico with Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde

Hyatt Hotels Corporation in collaboration with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club have announced plans for the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico. Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be located in the buzzy Isla Verde neighborhood, one block away from Isla Verde Beach and walking distance to restaurants, shopping, historical landmarks and nightlife.

The hotel is currently undergoing an ambitious $25 million dollar enhancement project to renovate all guestrooms, suites and public spaces, which will be inspired by Puerto Rico’s enchanted landscape, embracing a fusion of the island’s captivating land and sea elements.

“We’re excited to work with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club to bring the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to Puerto Rico and expand Hyatt’s brand presence in a thriving market” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. “Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be situated in the heart of the Isla Verde neighborhood, allowing guests to truly experience the locale but also discover other nearby beaches and at­tractions that spark curiosity and connection.”

Once open, Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will offer 223 guestrooms in a prime location less than one block away from the award-winning Isla Verde Beach. The hotel will be home to a communal space acting as the social center of the hotel activated by a signature restaurant & bar, an open-air beer garden, and a coffee shop boasting local flare. The hotel will also offer a modern fitness center, over 16,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a resort-style pool deck surrounded by tropical landscape, and a locally inspired restaurant and pool bar. To complement the local lifestyle experience, guests will be granted complimentary access to the facilities of Vivo Beach Club, an oceanfront private beach club designed for people of all ages featuring a free form pool, 3 restaurants, 4 bars, an outdoor concert stage with seating capacity for 3,500 people, 12,000 sq. ft. of meeting facilities, and the award-winning Ocean Lab Brewing Co. micro-brewery.

“We are filled with pride to collaborate with Hyatt to bring the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to the renowned Isla Verde neighborhood. Puerto Rico has a lot to offer, and soon, guests and World of Hyatt members will be able to experience a new hotel that serves as an authentic home base to explore the magical island of Puerto Rico,” said Federico J. Sánchez Ortiz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Interlink and Luis and Matías Fernández, co-owners of Vivo Beach Club.

“Today’s announcement that we will soon have a Hyatt Centric hotel in Isla Verde demonstrates once again the current success and potential of Puerto Rico’s tourism sector. Our beautiful island has become a top-of-mind destination for tourists looking to have an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Caribbean. I welcome Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde and wish the team the best in this new milestone in Puerto Rico and thank Interlink and Vivo Beach Club for their contribution to Puerto Rico’s sustainable economic development,” said Pedro R. Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico.

“We are excited to extend a warm welcome to the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in the vibrant Isla Verde tourist zone, providing both business and leisure travelers a new hotel option. This forthcoming addition emphasizes our hospitality industry commitment to improving our offerings and supporting the ongoing growth of our tourism sector,” said Carlos Mercado, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be managed by Highgate Hotels, an industry-leading hotel management firm, with a diverse portfolio of hotels across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe, including three other hotels in Puerto Rico.

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will mark the sixth Hyatt hotel in Puerto Rico following Hyatt Place & Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Bayamon, Hyatt Place Manati and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.

To learn more about the Hyatt Centric brand, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/development/ourbrands/hyattcentric.