Hyatt announces the opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel in the colonial town of San Miguel de Allende, Me

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Grupo Presidente have announced the opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel marking the first Hyatt-branded property in the city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and the latest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

The opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel marks the second hotel within the portfolio in Mexico, following the recent opening of Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The colonial town of San Miguel de Allende glows with well-preserved Spanish-colonial architecture, brightly colored doors, private courtyards, plazas and centuries of history. The city carried high influence during Mexican colonization and has since been recognized as one of Mexico’s “Pueblos Magicos”, or magical towns, by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism. The name NUMU comes from the years of history and cultural exchange that influenced San Miguel de Allende, inspired by train tracks combining the letters N-U-M-U. Located on the emblematic street of Nemesio Diez and steps from Benito Juarez Park and the historic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, NUMU Boutique Hotel will captivate travelers with treasured experiences in and outside of its doors.

“It’s truly a remarkable feeling to officially open our doors and introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to San Miguel de Allende”, expressed Guillermo Valencia, General Manager of NUMU Boutique Hotel. “We look forward to providing independent-minded guests an authentic, thought-provoking experience as they immerse themselves in the rich culture of this charming city that will inspire memories for years to come.”

Local Experiences

Recognized as an UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Site, San Miguel de Allende is known for its rich cultural and architectural inspiration in Mexico and beyond. From local-guided walking tours through charming parks and plazas, cultural immersions at Fabrica La Aurora, annual festivals, and horseback riding through cobblestone streets, to stunning landscapes, indulgent culinary experiences, and shopping at Ignacio Ramirez Market, there’s never a shortage of things to do or see within walking distance of the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guestrooms

Designed by Mexican architecture firm Artigas Arquitectos, NUMU Boutique Hotel offers 44 luxury guestrooms including four suites carefully designed with the destination in mind. Guests will find modern sophistication celebrating the spirit of San Miguel de Allende throughout the hotel, with each room boasting a private terrace or balcony overlooking either the interior garden or the beautiful cobblestone streets.

Wellness

Open to the public Tuesday to Sunday, the hotel’s Nubye Spa offers experiences balancing ancient rituals and advanced therapeutic modalities. The spa offers a wide variety of treatments and body wraps, sports and personalized prenatal massages, along with facials and beauty treatments. Nubye Spa also features three treatment rooms, a full-service beauty salon and a fully equipped fitness center. After a spa experience, guests can take in sweeping views of the city at the hotel’s rooftop pool and sun deck.

Culinary Experiences

NUMU Boutique Hotel is home to two restaurants – one on the ground floor and another on the rooftop – each created especially for the hotel using local ingredients and authentic cultural traditions.

Located in NUMU Boutique Hotel’s main courtyard, guests and locals can enjoy a menu of gourmet Mexican influences with vegetarian options at El Fogón de Don Enrique. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant’s dishes are paired with fresh and sustainable ingredients locally sourced from the region.

The hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Maura, mesa de sal, offers guests exquisite cuisine of the land and sea with flavors that will transport guests to southeastern Mexico as they enjoy panoramic views of the city. Indulge in signature cocktails including mezcal forward offerings like “Poema Otomí”, composed of mezcal, ginger and lemon juice and “Na’Ha” with mezcal, passion fruit, guava, lime juice and avocado leaf bitters. Both cocktails will go hand in hand with the unbeatable 360 degree views of San Miguel de Allende.

Bar El Caminero is the hotel’s lobby bar, home of the signature cocktail, “San Miguel”, with London Dry Gin, hoja santa, yellow chartreuse and tonic water. This fresh, citric and casual cocktail is one of many cocktails offered at Bar El Camino and a refreshing stop during an adventerous day in San Miguel de Allende.

24-hour room-service is available to guests seven days a week.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.numuboutiquehotel.com or follow the hotel on Instagram @numusanmiguel.