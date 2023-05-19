Hyatt Announces Plans for Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts Brand Debut in Greece

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with AF Partners to expand the Inclusive Collection – a global portfolio of distinct, luxury all-inclusive resort brands that is part of World of Hyatt – with the new Zoëtry Halkidiki. The luxury resort is expected to open in mid-2024 and will bolster Hyatt’s continued luxury brand growth in Europe’s leading travel destinations while strengthening the World of Hyatt value proposition.

Located in Halkidiki, Greece in the vicinity of Sani, the resort will be perched cliffside offering sweeping views of Mount Olympus and the surrounding Aegean Sea’s crystal-clear waters. A panoramic lift will provide guests with exclusive access to the beach directly from the resort, providing a unique experience for the brand’s discerning travelers. Designed for a relaxing and meaningful experience, the luxury resort will feature 105 rooms and suites, including swim-out options.

“We are thrilled to announce plans for the thoughtful expansion of the Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts brand into Greece, a market that is ripe with opportunity for the personalized all-inclusive experience the brand is known for,” said Javier Coll, group president, global business development & innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “The European market offers incredible potential for the Inclusive Collection portfolio, given the many established and emerging destinations that are well suited for our brands. As we continue to grow our brand footprint across Europe, we are eager to showcase our elevated offerings to new and existing guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and developers.”

The perfect beachfront hideaway, Zoëtry Halkidiki is poised to offer enhanced amenities designed for guests to experience an idyllic escape, including a world-class Zoëtry spa, a gym, a beachfront pool, two gourmet à la carte restaurants, one buffet and three bars and lounges. As part of the brand’s signature Endless Privileges® concept, guests will enjoy exceptional amenities including finely appointed accommodations, no check-in or check-out times, gourmet cuisine, unlimited top-shelf spirits, 24-hour concierge, cultural enrichment activities, and more.

“As Greece’s tourism industry rebounds, we are seeing increased demand for all-inclusive resort experiences both from guests and from developers who understand the appeal and opportunities of the Inclusive Collection’s brand promise,” said Carlos Paredes, director of development, EAME, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “We are pleased by these plans to expand the Zoetry brand’s footprint with AF Partners, an expert in strategic development in the region.”

The Inclusive Collection redefines and elevates the all-inclusive experience with enhanced amenities, endless hospitality and thoughtful touches that exceed expectations. ​Hyatt’s portfolio of all-inclusive brands brings exceptional and immersive experiences to guests and World of Hyatt members with Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands.

The planned 2024 opening of Zoëtry Halkidiki is expected to bolster Hyatt’s brand presence in Greece, which currently includes Grand Hyatt Athens, Hyatt Regency Thesaloniki, AluaSoul Zakynthos, the recently opened Dreams Corfu Resort & Spa, and Magma Resort Santorini, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

To learn more about the Inclusive Collection, please visit www.hyatt.com/newbrands.