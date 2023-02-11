Hyatt Announces Entry into Tokyo with the Opening of Hyatt House Shibuya in Mid-2024

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Tokyu Land Corporation for Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya.

Slated to open by mid-2024, the 126-room hotel will be an ideal mid- to long-stay living accommodation situated just steps away from the world-famous Shibuya Scramble Crossing. Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya will mark the entry of the Hyatt House brand in Tokyo, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya will make guests feel genuinely at home with an elevated, spacious, and perfectly self-sufficient experience close to offices and commercial facilities in Shibuya. The Sakuragaoka area, just southwest of the Shibuya station where the hotel will be located, is being redeveloped as part of a major transformation of the Shibuya district, one of Tokyo’s most popular areas for entertainment, shopping, fashion, and dining. The area’s diverse new urban facilities will enhance Tokyo’s international competitiveness and create an ideal living and working environment for overseas guests.

Each of the hotel’s 126 spacious guestrooms, ranging in size from approximately 344 to 915 square feet (32 to 85 square meters), will offer home-like amenities including a well-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, plush bed, and cozy living room. The lobby will face an airy rooftop garden and the property will feature an indoor swimming pool, lounge, H Bar, and restaurant. In addition, Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya’s communal space, Fitness Room, and other facilities will be designed to appeal to modern, self-sufficient travelers who appreciate relaxing, socializing and working as if they were at home.

“We are pleased to welcome Hyatt’s Hyatt House brand to the redeveloped Shibuya Station area, a project in which Tokyu Land is participating,” said Tatsuaki Tanaka, Director & Managing Officer of Tokyu Land Corporation. “Shibuya is both an active business district populated with many offices and a popular recreational district offering Tokyo’s latest entertainment, and Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya will allow international travelers and locals alike to enjoy unique and iconic Shibuya experiences. We hope that this wonderfully convenient and exciting location will provide guests with fulfilling lifestyles for work and leisure as we continue to revitalize the overall area.”

“Shibuya is known around the world as one of the dynamic facets of Tokyo, and Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya will play a vital role in the major redevelopment around Shibuya Station,” said Sam Sakamura, Hyatt’s vice president Japan and Micronesia. “We are honored to work with Tokyu Land Corporation on this once-in-a-lifetime project and look forward to the debut of the Hyatt House brand to Tokyo while providing travelers a home away from home.”

Once open, Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya will be the second Hyatt House-branded property in Japan, joining Hyatt House Kanazawa in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as a global portfolio of more than 125 locations worldwide.

For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com.