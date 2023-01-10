Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach will celebrate its 5th anniversary in March 2023. To celebrate it, the beachfront resort offers a wide range of special 5th anniversary offers activities to be enjoyed by its guests.

The beachfront resort opened its door to the public in 2018. It is designed for pleasure and relaxation, where Japanese hospitality is an absolute standard with Balinese-style architecture key in its 188 elegant rooms and suites harmonizing perfectly with nature. Throughout the years, the hotel has won some awards and recognitions.

Starting January to March, the beachfront resort offers a Hi-5 Staycation, 5 ways to celebrate its 5th anniversary. There are 5 room preferences starting from IDR1,555,555 net/ room/ night with 5 inclusions of breakfast, laundry 10 pcs for all items, 1x 60 minutes Balinese massage, late check-out until 03.00 p.m., and a Nikko souvenir. More benefits also can be enjoyed such as a 15% discount on Food & Beverages (Non-alcoholic drinks) and a 25% discount on SPA. This offer is perfect for those who are seeking a suitable room package for a getaway.

The hotel’s restaurants are among the area’s favorites, offering specialty dining, such as the Italian cuisine at Giorgio Italian Ristorante Pizzeria, and Japanese flavors at Nagisa Japanese Izakaya Dining Experience.

During the anniversary celebration, Nagisa Japanese Izakaya Dining Experience is ready to pamper authentic Japanese cuisine lovers with its offer of Sushi & Noodle Time. The bundle package contains a selection of assorted fresh sushi and sashimi platters and hot soba buckwheat noodles at an affordable price of IDR350,000 net, anytime-perfect to have it as a meal or snack.

“Celebrating the anniversary is also about sharing is caring. As part of our corporate social responsibility initiatives and the commitment to support the sustainability of our environment, we will combine both activities into the event which will be done in March. Furthermore, the event’s detail will be shared on our social media platforms.” Said Takashi Hoshino, General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach.

For further information and reservation, please contact our team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0361-773 577 for an immediate response

ADVERTISEMENT