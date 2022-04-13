Hotel Arts Barcelona launches new penthouses

Hotel Arts Barcelona, an iconic beachside resort towering 44 floors above the Mediterranean Sea, is proud to unveil a penthouse experience ideal for families planning spring and summer vacations. Delivering the comfort, spaciousness, and privacy of finely appointed, free-standing apartments or condos, the 28 luxurious, serviced penthouses feature one-to-three-bedroom layouts and an impressive roster of services, from transfers to and from the airport and exclusive shopping experiences. Taken in conjunction with irresistible culinary experiences – with five restaurants on site, including the two-Michelin star restaurant Enoteca Paco Perez – and the only spa in Barcelona boasting sky-high sea views, the penthouse accommodations at Hotel Arts Barcelona appeal to travelers who want to experience the luxury Mediterranean lifestyle in a spacious home away from home.

“We look forward to welcoming travelers to discover all that Barcelona has to offer from the comfort and luxury of the extraordinary penthouses at Hotel Arts Barcelona,” said Hotel Arts Barcelona General Manager, Andreas Oberoi. “Delivering privacy, spaciousness, and exclusive access to one-of-a-kind experiences, our penthouses are the perfect way to fulfill desires to take a big bucket list trip this year.”

An Exclusive Collection of Rooms at the Height of Luxury

With a footprint that is the largest in the city, Hotel Arts Barcelona offers a range of accommodations to suit the needs of the modern traveler, including suites with incomparable views of the sea and city and zones designed for optimal privacy. Above the guestrooms and suites sits the Club level, where suites feature expansive floor plans and wrap around windows that take in city and sea views. The Club level offers guests a more exclusive experience in an intimate and refined environment. Hosted by a dedicated team, Club guests benefit from private registration and a Club Lounge offering a choice of food and beverage presentations throughout the day, including a menu of cocktails served with hors d’oeuvres.

Perhaps the most opulent sanctuaries for families are the 28 luxury penthouses occupying the top floors of Hotel Arts Barcelona. A private reception leads to premium duplex accommodations, featuring beautiful interiors created by acclaimed Catalan designer Jaime Tresserra and flooded with natural light. Penthouse guests enjoy exceptional views of the sea and city, and privileged outdoor access on terraces in The Barcelona Penthouse, The Royal Penthouse, and The Arts Penthouse, the latter which features views of the famous Sagrada Familiar from its private outdoor terrace.

Guests have a choice of one, two and three-bedroom-penthouses, spread across two floors and featuring skyline views, generous dining and living areas, and a dedicated concierge. The two-bedroom penthouses are ideal for families looking for the privacy of a home in a refined environment, with the luxuries of a 5-star hotel. For large, multi-generational families craving a high level of luxury and privacy, the three-bedroom penthouses feature three bedrooms on the upper floor, each with its own walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with two sinks, a separate shower and bathtub. Combining inspirational living with a tailored menu of benefits, the penthouse experience includes complimentary roundtrip airport transfers, personalized welcome and farewell gifts, use of a Mini Cooper Cabrio, a personal shopping concierge, and Bvlgari bath essentials.

Exclusive Art, Gastronomy, Shopping and Wellness Experiences Elevate Penthouse Stays

The penthouse experience is enriched by over 500 pieces of original art by Spanish artists that fill the corridors at Hotel Arts Barcelona. In addition to immersing in works of art within the hotel, penthouse guests can take advantage of a visit to the city’s Moco Museum Barcelona, to experience an inspiring collection of the best contemporary works by the world’s most avant-garde artists.

In addition to art experiences, penthouse guests can enjoy a fabulous day of fashion with a luxury personal shopping experience in the famous La Roca Village, home to over 130 boutiques selling top national and international brands with discounts of up to 60% throughout the year. The penthouse experience includes private transfer to La Roca Village, access to La Roca VIP Lounge, and additional 10% off on purchases.

After their insider experiences in the worlds of art and fashion, guests can retreat to the hotel for a private chef dinner in the intimacy of their penthouse. Hotel Arts Barcelona is home to the two-Michelin star fare at Enoteca Paco Perez, al fresco dining at Marina Restaurant, healthy options at Bites, and gastro-bar style cuisine and delicious craft cocktails at Parallel 41. With such a wide array of menu selections, the hotel prides itself on creating fully customized meals for penthouse guests and their families.

For a tailored wellness experience, penthouse guests can visit the extraordinary 43 The Spa, housed across the 42nd and 43rd floors of Hotel Arts Barcelona. With an extensive menu of treatments by Natura Bissé, eight treatment rooms, two water areas with jacuzzi, a sauna and steam room, 43 The Spa invites penthouse guests to sip on complimentary Catalan Cava and take in the amazing views in the spa’s open-air relaxation terraces, to accompany a signature massage treatment incorporating various chiropractic techniques, pressure, stretching maneuvers and aromatherapy precious oils to stimulate the senses and pamper guests in the ultimate relaxation.

The penthouse experience is available from now onwards at $2,760. To learn more about Hotel Arts Barcelona and to book a reservation, please visit www.hotelartsbarcelona.com/en/

About Hotel Arts Barcelona:

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighborhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive The Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists. Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Perez and Arola restaurant with a creative menu of reinvented tapas by Spanish celebrity chef Sergi Arola. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors.

Hotel Arts Barcelona has been nominated for the following awards: Europe’s Leading Design Hotel 2021 and Spain’s Leading Business Hotel 2021

Spain’s Leading Hotel 2021 at World Travel Awards