Honoring Día de Muertos at Hilton Properties Across Mexico

A UNESCO-recognized celebration as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a multi-day transformative experience for the Mexican people honoring ancestry and remembering loved ones. Día de Muertos is not only about paying respect to those who have passed on, but rather, keeping their souls and their memories alive through tradition.

Each November, Mexican families celebrate the date with an ofrenda, or an altar, that features food, photos, possessions, decorative skulls, marigold flowers, candles, incense, and more to welcome the souls of those that have passed on. A commonality with many of the altars are a pitcher of water (water), paper banners (wind), food (earth) and candles (fire) reflecting the four essential elements.

In Mexico City, the full-of-life Día de Muertos celebration transcends regional borders across the country’s 32 states, spans generations and fuses indigenous customs with new music, art and facets of today’s contemporary CDMX culture. It includes the annual Mexico City parade featuring Catrinas. La Catrina became highly-popularized by Diego Rivera, husband of Frida Kahlo, in his famous mural, “Dreams of a Sunday Afternoon in Alameda Park” resulting in the strength of Catrina as part of Mexican culture.

From the Caribbean Coast of Mexico to Mexico City to the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Hilton properties are commemorating Día de Muertos with festive events, cocktails, traditional dishes such as Pan de Muertos, and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate Día de Muertos, the traditional Mexican holiday where families gather to welcome back the souls of their lost loved ones at Hilton Mexico City Reforma. Now through Nov. 30, sample the unique Día de Muertos Spa Experience, which utilizes pre-Hispanic ancient techniques passed on through lineage of time and generations. On Nov. 1, visit the colorful cempasuchil flower-adorned Día de Muertos altar, erected to hold photos of the departed and their favorite food and drinks to welcome souls back. Guests are invited to add the names of their loved ones in this beautiful remembrance.