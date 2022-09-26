Hong Kong and Thailand confirm relaxation of Covid travel curbs

Hong Kong and Thailand have become the latest countries to relax Covid travel restrictions.

A mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals in Hong Kong has been scrapped while Thailand is ending a nationwide Covid-19 emergency decree.

Overseas visitor to Hong Kong will no longer be required to show a pre-flight negative test result but will undergo a test on arrival from today (Monday).

They will need to be fully vaccinated and undergo three days of medical surveillance followed by a four-day self-monitoring process during which time they will be free to go out.

The lifting of the compulsory quarantine rules was announced on Friday by the Hong Kong government and welcomed by Cathay Pacific as it responded by adding more than 200 flights from October.

Confirming the details, it said: “The government’s goal is to minimise the inconvenience faced by inbound travellers due to quarantine requirements and allow room for Hong Kong to connect with the world as far as possible, while being able to contain the epidemic development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced that international travellers will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or test results from October 1.

A Covid-19 emergency decree has been in place in Thailand for 19 times since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

A gradual reopening of the country to international tourism started in July 2021 followed by a four-phase relaxation of rules between October and January this year.

TAT said: “The kingdom entered the stage of fully reopening from 1 July, 2022 with the removal of the Thailand Pass registration scheme, and foreign nationals only be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of travel, this will be lifted from 1 October, 2022, onwards.”

Tourists entitled to visa exemption will be able to stay for an extended period of 45 days, up from 30 days, and 30 days instead of 15 for those eligible for a visa on arrival until March 31, 2023.