Home to the PGA Tour Mexico Open, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is an Extraordinary Resort

Surrounded by the mountains, the river, and the Pacific Ocean, lies one of the most amazing and welcoming hotels in the world, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, home of the official PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is a favorite destination amongst professional golfer players, celebrities, and families worldwide who are looking to enjoy their vacation in true Vidanta-style luxury.

“I have an opportunity to travel 35 - 40 weeks a year, and to say this is special would be an understatement. So, many congratulations, Vidanta,” said John Norris, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Tournament Business Affairs.

Offering a unique approach to luxury hospitality rooted in Mexican warmth and heart, this spectacular paradise resort offers countless entertainment options and one-of-a-kind experiences, unparalleled golf offerings, high-end amenities, three gorgeous spas, impressive pools, a shopping center, gourmet market, and more than 35 restaurants and bars for guests to choose from.

“What I talk about many times is the hospitality and the treatment I have been given, not only here in Vidanta but also in Mexico…it has always been very special, and that’s the reason why I always keep coming back. They treat me like I’m at home, the atmosphere changes, and it’s so relaxed that it makes me want to come back,” said Jon Rahm, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and defending champion of the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The spacious and innovative resort is also home to the SkyDream Parks Gondola—the world’s first-ever gondola at a beach resort. In addition, Vidanta is redesigning the future of entertainment to bring to life a new universe filled with immersive adventures: VidantaWorld—theme and experiential parks for all generations. The first phase will debut later this year.

“We are proud to show the world one of the most innovative resorts with three golf courses, including one PGA TOUR-certified course, and a host of fun dining, wellness, and nature experiences that we are sure golf enthusiasts and their families will enjoy,” said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. “As the leading developer of resorts and entertainment in Mexico and Latin America, we are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion and demonstrate to the world that we continue to reimagine the future of entertainment with unprecedented projects like EPIK Theme Park and VidantaWorld,” he concluded.

EPIK Theme Park is the first phase of VidantaWorld, and will showcase jaw-dropping experiences such as Vista Wheel, an incredible Ferris wheel that transforms into a multi-media light show spectacle by night; The Crater, a striking volcanic fountain experience; The Lake Show, a stunning production of incredible scale with talented artists, breathtaking scenery, and dazzling lights, honoring the music of Carlos Chávez—one of Mexico’s most influential composers and the beloved late uncle of Grupo Vidanta founder Daniel Chávez Morán; and Jungle Valley, a magical landscape filled with inspired gourmet dining options.

To learn more about this and other extraordinary Grupo Vidanta events and projects, including the upcoming opening of VidantaWorld, please visit GrupoVidanta.com