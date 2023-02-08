Holland America Line Extends Celebrity Chef ‘Culinary Cruises’ to 2023

Foodies looking to learn tips, tricks and techniques from some of the world’s most celebrated chefs can set sail on a Holland America Line “Culinary Cruise” with a member from the line’s Culinary Council. With the extension of the program into 2023, the celebrity chefs will share their expertise and kitchen secrets on select voyages, inviting guests to explore their mutual passion for gastronomy.

Each “Culinary Cruise” will feature live cooking demonstrations led by the chefs, and guests will be able to bring home recipes from the presentations, learn more about the chefs at a coffee chat and dine at an intimate reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill, Rudi’s Sel de Mer or Nami Sushi, depending on the chef. Culinary Council chef signature dishes also will be highlighted on various restaurant menus during the cruises.

“Our Culinary Cruises have proven to be popular with our guests who appreciate having access to these amazing chefs, and we’re excited to have our Culinary Council members back on board in 2023,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services, Holland America Line. “We strive to cultivate unique experiences for our guests, and to learn from a renowned chocolatier or the world’s foremost sushi master is something we hope they will always remember.”

Holland America Line’s Culinary Council comprises a collection of elite chefs who bring a global influence to the dining experience across the fleet. In addition to their featured recipes in the various on-board venues, one evening in the Dining Room on every cruise has a special menu offering a collection of dishes from the Culinary Council members.

2023 CULINARY CRUISES:

Ethan Stowell

Koningsdam, 35-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas, Feb. 18 – March 25, 2023, roundtrip from San Diego, California.

Stowell incorporates the flavors of the Pacific Northwest on ships sailing in that region, using fresh, sustainably sourced Alaska seafood. His fare also is featured at New York Pizza and Lido Market across the fleet. Stowell is founder and CEO of ESR with an impressive roster of highly acclaimed restaurants. He was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine and one of the Best New Chef All-Stars.

David Burke

Eurodam, 20-day Panama Canal, April 9-29, 2023, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Seattle, Washington.

Burke enhances the menu at Pinnacle Grill, adding contemporary flavors and signature recipes. He recently opened five new restaurants, including Orchard Park by David Burke. During the pandemic, Burke’s #FeedtheHeroes program cooked and delivered 100,000 meals to frontline workers and charities. He has been featured on “Iron Chef America” and “Top Chef Masters.”

Jacques Torres

Zaandam, 11-day The Atlantic Coast, April 18-29, 2023, from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In addition to the cooking demo, exclusive dinner and coffee chat, Torres will host Holland America Line’s famous Chocolate Surprise parade following dinner on one night of the cruise for all guests.

A French-trained master chef and artisan chocolatier, Torres guides chocolate desserts as well as the Chocolate Surprise Dessert Parade on board. After rising to executive pastry chef at New York’s legendary Le Cirque, he opened a chocolate factory and retail stores throughout New York. The James Beard Award winner is co-host and head judge on the Netflix culinary show “Nailed It” with Nicole Byer.

Andy Matsuda

Nieuw Amsterdam, 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer, May 7-21, 2023, roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Japanese-born Matsuda leads the sushi offerings at Nami Sushi, Tamarind and Lido Market. At Matsuda’s Sushi Chef Institute in Los Angeles, California, he teaches aspiring chefs and professionals about sushi and Japanese cuisine. Matsuda is at the forefront of sushi trends and techniques.

Rudi Sodamin

Nieuw Statendam, 14-Day Northern Isles, June 18 — July 2, 2023, roundtrip from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Austrian-born Sodamin oversees all aspects of Holland America Line’s award-winning shipboard dining. Rudi’s Sel de Mer is his namesake French seafood brasserie on board. His latest culinary masterpiece is an art table book called “Food Faces” that features more than 150 images of edible creations.

All events are complimentary excluding the specialty dinner. Each chef will be aboard their designated “Culinary Cruise” for four to 14 days.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.