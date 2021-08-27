Holland America Line confirms restart for two more ships

Travellers looking to get back to sea on their favourite Holland America Line ship can anticipate a restart date of May next year for Volendam and Zaandam.

The ships will join Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam, which have returned to service or are slated to restart cruising by November.

Holland America Line will restart the two ships in May when Volendam will explore northern Europe and Zaandam will return to the Canada/New England region.

With these new start dates, the Grand World Voyage and Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage will not operate in 2022 and will resume in 2023.

“We have been diligently planning and preparing to move our ships back into service, and after an extremely successful restart in Alaska and Europe we are thrilled to have return-to-service dates for Volendam and Zaandam,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“The team members on our ships in service have shared what a positive experience it has been welcoming guests back on board. We look forward to next spring when even more eager travellers can get back to cruising with us.”

When Volendam returns on May 1st, the ship will offer longer explorations ranging from 14 to 35 days to the Baltic, Norway up to North Cape and Spitsbergen, British Isles and Iceland, all roundtrip from Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The ship also sails along the Iberian Peninsula to the Mediterranean and down to Egypt and Israel.

Zaandam restarts on May 12th in the beloved Canada/New England region, with a cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston, Massachusetts, followed by itineraries between Boston and Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The ship will offer the popular 35-day Voyage of the Vikings itinerary in July that sails roundtrip from Boston to Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland.