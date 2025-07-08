HolidayPirates Group appoints Mila Genova as Chief Marketing Officer

The HolidayPirates Group, the leading social-driven online travel marketplace has appointed Mila Genova as Chief Marketing Officer. Graduated in International Economic Relations and holding a master’s degree in business management, Genova joined HolidayPirates in January 2015 as a Business Development Manager.

Since then, she has held different positions such as Team Lead of Strategic Marketing & Campaign, Head of Organic Growth and Head of Marketing. Among others, Mila has proved her expertise in project and team management, organic growth, growth hacking, user acquisition, CRM and innovation in changing environments.

“The 10-year journey with the Pirates has been fantastic.” – explains Mila Genova. “I have built my career here and it is a great feeling to see what a long way we have come together as I have witnessed multiple stages of the business - growing from 30 to 200 employees, navigating through covid storms and coming back to growth mode. I am proud to be part of this transformation and excited to lead Marketing into its next chapter with a truly exceptional team.”

Leading a team of 17 people, Mila Genova will be responsible for shaping and executing HolidayPirates’ marketing strategy across ten international markets. Her focus will include defining the optimal marketing mix for each region, identifying synergies and scaling best practices, expanding the group’s audience across social

media and CRM channels, as well as driving growth in performance marketing, mobile marketing, and video production. As social media and direct messaging are the primary commercial channels of the online travel marketplace; marketing is key to drive its business success.

60% female executives

Following Mila Genova’s appointment to the Executive Committee, women now represent 60% of C-level leadership at HolidayPirates. Additionally, six of the remaining 13 executives at the online travel marketplace are also female. This milestone places HolidayPirates well ahead of the tech industry, where women hold 32% of senior management roles.

