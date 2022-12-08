Hilton to further expand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels

Hilton’s luxury brands will continue an extraordinary year of growth across their global portfolios with ten openings and an impressive rollout of new signings slated across Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts. This follows a successful year of growth in 2022, which will see 12 openings by year’s end, including six Conrad properties, three of them being in the Americas — Tulum, Nashville and Los Angeles — establishing a stake hold growth in the existing Americas portfolio to now a total of 10 properties. The Conrad brand’s growth in the Americas is the second largest regional brand category growth after the Asia Pacific, which currently has 25 properties. Other new entry markets across the Hilton Luxury Brands portfolio this year included Shanghai, Sardinia, Washington, D.C., Kuwait and Cancun.

“Hilton’s luxury category continues to set the bar high, with impressive growth in the world’s most sought-out destinations. This momentum continues to demonstrate our commitment to our guests and development partners for the Waldorf Astoria, LXR and Conrad brands,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We are excited to see what’s next as we expand our global footprint across some of the most desirable locations around the world, offering world-class experiences to our guests.”

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global category head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said, “Following a phenomenal year of growth in 2022, especially the expansion of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in the Americas, we are excited to continue the pace for 2023 with the first Waldorf Astoria opening in Cairo, our first LXR Hotels & Resorts property opening in Bali, and a new Conrad hotel development in Orlando, Florida. These, coupled with new standout food and beverage experiences across the portfolio, a refreshed focus on spa and brand rituals and more, reflect our forward vision to bring only the best in class to each and every guest in the world’s most desired destinations.”

Over the next two years, Hilton’s luxury portfolio will expand in ways that will provide guests with the ultimate stay experience in more dream-worthy destinations than ever before, while surrounding them with the warm hospitality and personalized service each brand is known for.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

ADVERTISEMENT

Synonymous with world-class luxury, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts continues to mark its presence in key international markets into 2023, adding to its current portfolio of 32 properties in 16 sought-after destinations with a pipeline of 26 properties set to open in the coming years.

Travelers will soon be able to experience the brand’s elegant yet seamless luxury offerings in new locations in North Africa and the Middle East, including these anticipated debuts:

Waldorf Astoria Cairo – Heliopolis, Egypt (Spring 2023): Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis will mark the luxury brand’s debut in Egypt, offering inspirational environments, unforgettable experiences, and seamless elegant service to residents and travelers alike. Ideally located less than 10 minutes away from Cairo International Airport in the vibrant neighborhood of Heliopolis, the hotel boasts a distinctive grand lobby with traditional elements such as the iconic Waldorf Astoria Lobby Clock and the famed Peacock Alley. The hotel features 252 luxurious rooms and suites and is home to a variety of dining and entertainment outlets. Perfect for both leisure and business guests, the hotel will house the signature Waldorf Astoria Spa, a relaxing pool surrounded by a landscaped garden, a fitness center, nine meeting rooms, and ballrooms that can accommodate up to 2,000 guests.

Additional Waldorf Astoria openings in 2024: From Africa to Asia to the Americas and Europe, Waldorf Astoria openings will be found in even more unforgettable destinations, including Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, Waldorf Astoria Tanger, Waldorf Astoria Jakarta, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, and the highly-anticipated properties Waldorf Astoria New York, Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch (2025) and Waldorf Astoria Osaka (2025).

New in-room bath amenities and brand ritual rollouts to watch this year include the Waldorf Astoria partnership with skincare brand Aesop, known for formulating products of the finest quality for the skin, body and hair, as well as fragrance and accessories for self and space. The brand’s iconic Peacock Alley will also be reimagined globally with a timeless and memorable beverage ritual and elevated bar concept that celebrates the brand and its landmark hotels and resorts together in partnership with leading independent spirits company Proof & Company.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

The largest of the Hilton Luxury Brand portfolio with 44 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion into new markets, including North Africa, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region, opening four new hotels in 2023.

Featured openings include:

Conrad Rabat Arzana – Rabat, Morocco (December 2022): Featuring 120 spacious luxury rooms and suites, Hilton’s first luxury hotel in Morocco will offer spectacular ocean views from its elevated waterfront location in the exclusive area of Harhoura, overlooking tranquil lagoons and beaches. Guests will be able to experience breathtaking surroundings while enjoying locally inspired dining at four world-class restaurants and bar lounges. The hotel will also house Morocco’s largest Royal Suite at 623 square meters, offer a fully appointed Conrad Spa and beauty salon as well as 1000+ square meters of event space that includes a grand ballroom, four meeting rooms and an outer terrace, overlooking the majestic Atlantic Ocean.

Conrad Shenzhen – Shenzhen, China (Spring 2023): Located in the heart of the central business and financial district, Conrad Shenzhen will be designed by international firm Yabu Pushelberg. The bold design will center on the theme of ‘A Story of a Dreamer’, and aims to provide a restful respite from the bustling thrum of the city. When it opens, it will feature 300 rooms and suites with garden city and bay views, international restaurants and over 1,500 square meters of meeting space, including an expansive grand ballroom. Conrad Shenzhen is committed to offer purposeful service for business and leisure travelers alike.

Conrad Orlando – Florida, United States (Fall 2023): Conrad Orlando will debut with 433 rooms, including 51 impeccably designed suites and 10 spacious family suites offering oversized accommodations that deliver all the comforts of home. Other features include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a tranquil Conrad Spa, water garden, and numerous dining options, including a signature rooftop experience. As part of Evermore Orlando Resort, bordering Walt Disney World® Resort, guests will enjoy a 20-acre tropical beach and 8-acre crystalline lagoon, aquatic activities, and two Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf courses.

Conrad Singapore Orchard – Singapore (Fall 2023): Steps from Singapore’s famed Orchard Road shopping district and home to many luxury retailers, top-end restaurants and department stores, Conrad Singapore Orchard will feature 440 spacious guest rooms starting from 36 square meters. The hotel will also offer a fitness center and over 1,600 square meters of beautiful event spaces. Conrad Singapore Orchard is conveniently accessible to Singapore’s Changi International Airport, located 22 kilometers or a 30-minute drive away.

Conrad Chongqing – Chongqing, China (Fall 2023) – Set on the upper floors of an 853-foot skyscraper, Conrad Chongqing will afford guests breathtaking river views of the hilly megacity, along with 240 luxurious guest rooms, three featured bar and restaurant concepts and over 14,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces.

Additional openings follow in 2024 with Conrad Residences Bahrain Financial Harbour, Conrad Athens The Ilisian, Conrad Kuala Lumpur and Conrad Costa Del Sol.

LXR Hotels & Resorts

Hilton’s newest luxury brand, which debuted in 2018, the LXR Hotels & Resorts collection, continues its steady growth trajectory into distinctive destinations.

This follows with:

LXR Hotels & Resorts in Bali, Indonesia (Summer 2023): Set to open as the first LXR-branded resort in Southeast Asia in 2023, the 72 all-villa resort will join as the 10th property in the collection of unique, independent luxury properties around the world, including the recently opened and award-winning ROKU KYOTO in Japan.

Future Openings: Several soon-to-be-announced signings and future openings include properties in Tel Aviv in 2024 and Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in 2025.

For more on Hilton Luxury Brands’ development news and expanding global portfolio, visit stories.hilton.com.