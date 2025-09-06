Hilton Strengthens Presence in Mexico with the Opening of Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites

Today, Hilton announces the debut of Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton in Saltillo, the capital of Coahuila de Zaragoza state and one of the fastest-growing industrial hubs in the country. Owned by American Hotels Group, the dual-branded hotel provides business and leisure travelers a comfortable and reliable stay, whether traveling for short or extended visits. These openings reinforce Hilton’s growth momentum in Mexico, where the company currently has more than 110 open hotels welcoming guests and more than 40 hotels in various stages of development.

“The opening of Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton in Saltillo reflects our commitment to offering travelers more choice and flexibility,” said Maxime Verstraete, vice president, brand management, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Dual-brand properties like this one allow us to cater to a wide range of stay occasions—from short business trips to extended family visits—by providing distinct room types and amenities under one roof. At the same time, they offer owners operational efficiencies and the ability to meet diverse demand sources, creating a win-win for guests and developers alike.”

Centrally located on Saltillo’s main highway and situated just three miles from downtown, Tru by Hilton Saltillo and Homewood Suites by Hilton Saltillo are less than eight miles from Aeropuerto Internacional Plan de Guadalupe and offer easy access to Parque Centro shopping complex, Museo del Desierto, and Santa María and Ramos Arizpe Industrial Parks.

The contemporary hotel offers shared, curated spaces along with thoughtful amenities, including complimentary hot breakfast buffet served daily, an onsite restaurant offering northern Mexican cuisine, a bar serving handcrafted cocktails, and a 24-hour convenience store. Guests have the option to relax in the heated pool, exercise in the fitness center or head for the foosball table in the engaging lobby. In addition to premium leisure amenities, the combined hotel features eight meeting rooms, with almost 4,300 square feet of flexible event space to accommodate a range of professional or social gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our investment in Saltillo underscores our confidence in its dynamic evolution across thriving industries, a city full of promise and one of transformational growth,” said Juan Carlos Saade, hotel owner, Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Saltillo. “The hotel was thoughtfully designed for the modern traveler, offering curated hospitality experiences that meet the shifting needs of the city’s vibrant business sector and rich cultural allure.”

As the second hotel for Hilton’s innovative brand in Mexico, the 74-room Tru by Hilton Saltillo offers travelers a fresh, lifestyle-driven lodging experience. Rooms are intuitively designed for both form and function, featuring workspace, oversized windows, and bright spacious bathrooms. The lobby features a custom-designed mural that highlights local elements to inspire authentic connections, and includes vibrant zones to play, socialize, and work— offering an energetic hub that resonates with cross-generational travelers.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Saltillo marks the third Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in Mexico, offering home-like accommodations to meet the distinct needs of extended stays. Designed for travelers seeking the perfect blend of comfort and modern style, the hotel features 84 spacious apartment-style suites decorated with gray hues with hints of fuchsia tones. With separate living and sleeping spaces and fully equipped kitchens, with microwave and refrigerator, the suites and contemporary amenities allow guests to live, work, relax and feel at home.

Guests of both hotels can enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of over 290 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers across the Caribbean and Latin America. The company continues to drive growth in the region with a robust pipeline of more than 140 projects in development.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Tru by Hilton Saltillo and Homewood Suites by Hilton Saltillo.