Hilton Strengthens Its Footprint in the ‘City of Pearls’ with the Second Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Hilton strengthens its presence in Hyderabad with the signing of second Hilton Hotels & Resorts in the city - (L-R): Mr. Ramkumar, partner, Shree Venkateshwara Group; Mr. Sailesh Mathur, group general manager, Shree Venkateshwara Group; Mr. R Rajaratnam, partner, Shree Venkateshwara Group; Mr. R Venkata Ramna, managing partner, Shree Venkateshwara Group; Clarence Tan, senior vice president, development, Asia-Pacific, Hilton; Zubin Saxena, senior vice president & regional head, South Asia, Hilton; Shravan Kumar, partner, Shree Venkateshwara Group; Jacob Purackal, senior director, development, South Asia, Hilton

Hilton has announced the signing of Hilton Hyderabad Gachibowli, a landmark business and convention hotel in Hyderabad’s fast-growing financial district. Developed in partnership with Shree Venkateshwara Hotels and Convention, the property is slated to open in January 2029. This marks the second Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Hyderabad, complementing the soon to open Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa.

With a GDP of approximately $94 billion, Hyderabad is one of India’s fastest-growing urban economies, home to leading multinational corporations and over 110 million square feet of Grade A office space, fueling sustained demand for premium accommodation and convention facilities. Strategically located on ISB Road in Gachibowli, one of India’s most prominent commercial corridors, the hotel will serve Hyderabad’s thriving business and technology ecosystem with state-of-the-art business and convention space. The area offers seamless connectivity to key hubs including Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (HITEC) City, Neopolis, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Hilton Hyderabad Gachibowli will feature 304 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites. Guests will enjoy a wide array of amenities: an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, two bars, an executive lounge, business center, fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a spa. The property will stand out as a premier destination for iconic meetings and events, featuring one of the city’s largest convention centers with approximately 62,000 square feet of event space, including three ballrooms, a junior ballroom and two meeting halls, making the hotel a top venue for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) in the city. The hotel’s dedicated event teams will ensure every gathering - whether personal or professional - is seamlessly executed and deeply memorable.

Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton, said, “This signing reflects Hilton’s continued commitment to expanding in high-potential markets. With Telangana’s focus on becoming a world-class hub for IT and Biotechnology, Hyderabad has been at the forefront of this transformation. The destination is home to a thriving economy, and by entering the market with our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand, we are looking forward to contributing to the city’s rapid evolution as a bustling metropolis with high quality hospitality.”

R. Venkat Ramana, managing partner, Shree Venkateshwara Hotels and Convention, said, “Partnering with Hilton, a brand synonymous with world-class hospitality, aligns with our vision to develop a landmark property that adds value to the city’s hospitality and events landscape. The new Hilton hotel will address the growing requirements of business and MICE travelers in the city, thereby contributing significantly to infrastructure and tourism growth in Hyderabad. The city has emerged as a much sought after destination for international conferences and corporate gatherings and we are sure that having a flagship Hilton Hotels and Convention in the main city will add a lot of value to Hyderabad’s growing hospitality demand.”

With a robust portfolio of 71 trading and pipeline hotels across South Asia, Hilton is charting a bold growth trajectory in the region with the company on track to grow to 300 trading hotels in the next 10 years. Earlier this year the company announced plans to double its brand presence in India to broaden its customer offerings, tailored to the dynamic Indian market.

