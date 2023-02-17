Hilton Signs Agreement to Open Palacio de Godoy Cáceres, Curio Collection by Hilton in Spain

Hilton has announced the signing of Palacio de Godoy Cáceres, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a franchise agreement with Scipion Real Estate and management company Panoram Hotel Management. Located in Cáceres’ old town and occupying one of the city’s former palaces, the hotel marks the continued development of Curio Collection by Hilton hotels in historic European buildings.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said, “With more than 60 hotels trading or under development in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Curio Collection by Hilton is a rapidly growing brand currently operating in 16 markets in the region. With recent and upcoming openings in Lisbon, Madrid and Cascais, Curio Collection by Hilton is continuing to expand across the Iberian Peninsula, and we look forward to entering a new region of Spain with this hugely popular brand. Occupying a 16th century former palace, Palacio de Godoy Cáceres, Curio Collection by Hilton, will be a spectacular hotel and we look forward to welcoming guests in 2024.”

Fernando Palazuelo, Scipion Real Estate, said, “We are pleased to partner with Hilton, to introduce their first hotel in Cáceres, located in the city’s old town. We look forward to opening this hotel, following a complete restauration of the one-of-a-kind 16th century palace built by a Conquistador of the Inca Empire, including a garden designed by the renowned garden designer Alvaro de la Rosa, centred around the concept of Conquistador Francisco Godoy’s return from Peru.”

Cáceres is fast becoming one of the hottest places to visit, less than three hours’ drive from Madrid and surrounded by a long list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A city untouched for centuries, Cáceres is famous for its blend of architectural sights from different cultures and periods, thriving restaurant scene and key cultural attractions including the new contemporary art museum.

All of this spectacular history will fall just outside of the doors of Palacio de Godoy Cáceres. The hotel will offer 72 guest rooms, including eight suites, while the hotel’s restaurant and bar will serve typical local food and drink both indoors and on the hotel’s 1,000 square metre garden. Meeting and events space for the hotel will allow for both larger events and smaller social gatherings and business meetings. With a spa, fitness centre, indoor pool and rooftop bar, guests will also be able to relax and indulge within the hotel between tours of the old town and nearby historic cities such as Trujillo, Plasencia, and Mérida.

The extensive global portfolio of Curio Collection by Hilton includes more than 130 one-of-a-kind properties that provide travellers with authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities. Hand-picked for qualities including original architectural design and rich historical significance, each hotel is carefully crafted to deliver a unique experience like no other.

Palacio de Godoy Cáceres, Curio Collection by Hilton, joins 18 trading hotels in Spain, including other Curio Collection by Hilton hotels Alexandra Barcelona Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Higueron Hotel Malaga, Curio Collection by Hilton, Casa Alberola Alicante, Curio Collection by Hilton, and, opening in early 2023, Hotel Montera Madrid, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Palacio de Godoy Cáceres, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a member of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 19 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly can unlock a number of exclusive benefits such as a flexible payment slider that allows members to book a stay with nearly any combination of Points and money, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

