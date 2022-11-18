Hilton announces the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguaçu Brazil

With a growing global footprint, Hilton opens the newest addition to the DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio in the tourist city of Foz do Iguaçu, state of Paraná.

Opened this week, DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguaçu Brazil is managed by Iguaçu-based Viale de Hotéis, with the national support of Atlantica Hospitality International, a hospitality manager with more than 170 ventures throughout Brazil.

“DoubleTree by Hilton brings a warm welcome to the guest experience, including the brand’s signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie offered at check-in,” said Fabio Prado, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguaçu.

DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguaçu is located in the main tourist corridor of the city, Avenida das Cataratas, providing easy access to the main tourist attractions in the region, including the Argentine border, Catuaí Palladium shopping mall, Duty Free stores, a water park, bird park, helicopter ride and the majestic wonder of nature, Iguazu Falls.

“Foz do Iguaçu is a versatile destination that combines business and tourism. Thus, we strongly believe that DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguacu Brazil will be a distinctive accommodation option in one of the world’s main triple borders, focused on offering convenience and signature hospitality to travelers,” said Ricardo Bluvol, vice president of development, Atlantica Hospitality International.

Occupying a total area of 35,000 square meters with approximately 12,000 square meters of built area, the hotel has a welcoming lobby, with contemporary furniture and bold design. The hotel also offers more than 250 guest rooms and upscale suites, including the Presidential Suite, featuring panoramic views of the sunset and the new International Bridge of Integration Brazil – Paraguay.

The hotel’s garden has large green areas, with plants from the Atlantic Forest biome. Guests can relax in the outdoor pools, in the heated indoor pool or unwind in the world-class spa, offering massage services and other spa treatments. For the little ones, fun is guaranteed at the kids club or in the children’s pool. The hotel also offers tennis courts, beach tennis courts, a multi-sport court and a football 7 court. Guests can find state-of-the-art equipment and request personal trainer services at the hotel’s fitness center or relax in the sauna and steam rooms.

Featuring two restaurants, DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguaçu offers guests a variety of all-day dining experiences, supporting local suppliers and Brazilian, Argentinian and Paraguayan ingredients from the region. DoubleTree by Hilton Foz do Iguaçu also caters to meeting and events needs and offers three meeting rooms, the largest one with capacity for up to 100 people. In the outdoor area, events such as weddings and birthdays can accommodate larger groups, up to 1,000 guests.

The hotel also features renewable and energy efficient technologies, including a solar collector system for water heating, rainwater reuse and natural lighting in both public spaces and rooms, supporting Hilton’s “Travel with Purpose” initiative, and in line with Atlantica’s Aja Responsibility and Sustainability program.

“We believe that a brand known worldwide, such as Hilton, will add value not only to this venture, but also to Foz do Iguaçu as a whole. We are very happy to be able to strengthen the tourist potential of the region and its growth through the generation of new jobs from this opening,” said Paulo Baldan, representative of the group of investors and one of the partners in the venture.